Diver Alert Network’s respected Vice President of Medical Services, Dr Matias Nochetto, will be giving inspiration and educational presentations at the inaugural GO Diving Show ANZ (taking place at the Sydney Showground on 28-29 September).

Dr Nochetto became a certified diver in 1994 and an SSI instructor in 1999. He completed his medical training in 2001 at Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA), in Argentina. He later enrolled in a three-year clinical and research fellowship in hyperbaric and diving medicine in Mexico City.

With a background in toxicology and an interest in marine life, he was invited to lecture for a DAN-UHMS CME course in Cozumel in late 2001. Since then, he started working part-time with DAN, offering lectures, training events, translating training programmes, and promoting DAN’s mission throughout South America and the Caribbean.

In 2006, he was offered a full-time appointment at DAN’s HQ in Durham NC, where he has been since 2007.

Today Dr Nochetto is the Vice President of Medical Services at DAN, where he runs the backbone of the Divers Alert Network. He leads a team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors on four continents who handle over 3,500 emergency calls in five languages and about 5,000 medical inquiries per year worldwide.

At DAN, he also works with a team to develop and implement various DAN medical programs at different levels, from laypeople to healthcare professionals.

Nochetto is Co-Course Director of the DAN-UHMS Diving Medicine Course, currently the longest-running CME programme of its kind, educating doctors in diving medicine since 1982. He is often guest faculty on diving medicine courses and programmes internationally.

He authored and co-authored several articles, scientific publications, and training programmes for DAN and other institutions or organizations. He is also a member of DAN’s Institutional Review Board since its conception in 2010.

Common diving injuries, remote diving accidents, and the DAN Hotline

Don’t miss DAN’s Diving Health and Safety Seminar, presented by Dr Matias Nochetto, on the ANZ/Inspiration Stage on Sunday 29 September from 1pm.

Dr Nochetto, DAN VP of Medical Services, will discuss Common Diving Injuries (Symptoms, First Aid, Treatment), Remote Diving Accidents (Challenges and Case Examples), and DAN’s Emergency Hotline.

This is sure to be an interesting and thought-provoking seminar, whether you are new to diving, an experienced diver, or a hardened technical diving veteran.

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 28-29 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

The 2024 GO Diving Show UK, now in its fifth year, attracted more than 10,000 attendees over the weekend, and spanned an area of 10,000 sq m of exhibition space, and the Australia and New Zealand variant aspires to reaching this level in coming years.

Entry to the inaugural GO Diving Show ANZ is completely free – register here to get your tickets for what is undoubtedly the diving event of 2024 in Australia.