Dive into a weekend of scuba Santa festive fun and games

Break out your Santa suit!

Those with a penchant for donning colourful Santa outfits – although he is often joined by reindeer, snowmen and Christmas trees going by previous years – and going diving to raise money for worthy causes are spoilt for choice this year, with no less than two events going on this weekend (13-14 December).

First up on Saturday 13 December is Scuba Santas at The Lake, Cromhall, near Bristol. The charities being supported by the event in 2025 are the DDRC in Plymouth, and Headway in Gloucestershire.

Check in for the diving Santas is between 8.30am-9.30am, with a group photo planned for 10am, and then the ‘Santa Splash In’ at 10.30am. If you needed any more incentive to join the festive frivolity, there will be free bacon sarnies and mince pies after the dive, courtesy of InDepth Dive Club!

Scuba Santas is taking place at Cromhall, near Bristol

Then on Sunday 14 December it is the turn of the Vobster Santas, at popular inland site Vobster Quay. Members and non-members alike are invited to this special yuletide dive session, which is raising money for the RNLI and Help for Heroes. Since the event’s inception in 2007, it has raised over £55,000.

As with previous years, the aim of the game is to get as many diving Santas hitting the water at 10am as possible. Gates open at 7.30am followed by a dive brief at 9.30am. Will you be there to help them break their record of 185 Santa divers in the water at one time?

Vobster Santas is taking place on Sunday 14 December

If you are really feeling festive, you could hit both events over the weekend and help each go off with a ‘ho ho ho’…

Photo credit: Jason Brown