Get inspired for your next adventure with Deborah Dickson-Smith

Deborah Dickson-Smith has decades of experience exploring the world both above and below water, and brings this experience to Diveplanit Travel, introducing new dive destinations to their clients – and now to the GO Diving Show ANZ audience on 28-29 September.

Be inspired for your next adventure! Deb's presentation will introduce emerging dive destinations including:

Halmahera – the so-called ‘New Raja Ampat' in the Molucca Islands of Indonesia; Romblon – proclaimed new capital of macro-diving in the Philippines; Mikomoto – the hammerhead city a stone's throw from Tokyo; and Sri Lanka – a newly accessible wreck destination for lovers of rust.

She will also cover new diving opportunities in Micronesia, including Pohnpei and Majuro, opened up thanks to new flights with Nauru Airlines.

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 28-29 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

The 2024 GO Diving Show UK, now in its fifth year, attracted more than 10,000 attendees over the weekend, and spanned an area of 10,000 sq m of exhibition space, and the Australia and New Zealand variant aspires to reaching this level in coming years.

Entry to the inaugural GO Diving Show ANZ is completely free – register here to get your tickets for what is undoubtedly the diving event of 2024 in Australia. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.