How collaboration increases impact

Advertisement

Luke Bullus is the Fathoms Free diving officer, and dive manager for Kernow Dive Festival, and he’ll be on the UK Stage at the GO Diving Show.

Fathoms Free is a volunteer-led, award-winning marine conservation charity, made up of experienced volunteer divers and skippers who protect marine wildlife and the environment for everyone’s benefit by removing ALDFG (abandoned, lost, or otherwise discarded fishing gear) and other marine debris from the coastal waters of Cornwall and Devon. Since its establishment in 2014, the organisation has led initiatives to remove these hazardous materials from the ocean, preventing further damage to ecosystems.



The charity also collaborates with and supports other organisations using its boats and experienced skippers to assist with conservation goals that contribute to the mission of a cleaner, safer ocean for all. Over the past decade, the charity has become a leading advocate for cleaner, healthier oceans for the benefit of everyone, culminating in it being awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS). Equivalent to an MBE, this is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK. The award celebrates exceptional contributions made by volunteers to their local communities.



Kernow Dive Festival is a volunteer-led event, organised by a small team of volunteers from a handful of South West Region BSAC dive clubs in Cornwall and Devon. What started as a gathering of local clubs who got together to help each other with training is now the country’s biggest ‘in the sea’ diving event, run entirely by the clubs for the benefit of their members and every year raises thousands of pounds for DDRC Healthcare in Plymouth, their local hyperbaric chamber.

Luke’s talk will discuss how collaboration increases impact. How Fathoms Free and events like Kernow Dive Fest can bring together divers, clubs and organisations, and demonstrate that when people work together, the result speaks for itself.

The GO Diving Show 2026

The Main Stage boasts a smorgasbord of top talent – be inspired by stories from TV faves Steve Backshall and Lizzie Daly, as well as commercial diver Chris Lemons, whose amazing tale of survival in the depths of the North Sea was made into the big-budget movie Last Breath in 2025, and Hollywood stunt performer and freediver Liz Parkinson. Action Man Andy Torbet will, of course, be returning as MC, as well as presenting on the stage.

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Kirsty Andrews, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with Freediving London, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

Get your tickets now – save 30%!

Tickets are available now, priced at £20 for a day ticket, and £35 for a weekend pass. There is also the option of a VIP Pass, which includes a weekend pass plus 12 issues of Scuba Diver magazine (Magazine delivery – UK mainland only), and a GO Diving Show Dive Team T-shirt.

As always, complimentary parking is included with all tickets, and under 16s go free – bring the family and let the kids dive into the fun with our try-dive pool.

Book your ticket now and save money – use code divernet_30 and you will get 30% off the ticket price!