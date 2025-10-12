Mehgan Heaney-Grier: Freediver, Stuntwoman, Ocean Advocate & Adventurer

World-class freediver, adventurer, ocean advocate, stuntwoman and TV presenter – and not forgetting a proud mum – Mehgan Heaney-Grier talks to Scuba Diver about her past exploits, and what the future holds for this endlessly enthusiastic explorer and marine educator

Q: You made a name for yourself in the freediving arena when you set the first US record in the constant weight category way back in 1996. When did you first get into freediving, and what is its appeal for you?

A:When I was 11, my family moved to the Florida Keys. That was the start of full-time ocean access for me and I’ve been getting underwater skin diving, lobstering, spearfishing and such ever since. I started deep freediving when I was just out of high school at age 17.

The appeal of freediving for me? It’s all in the connection – with the ocean and with myself. It is like a meditation for me as well, and kind of a spiritual experience. There’s really nothing else like it. Freediving comes directly from my heart.

Q&A with Mehgan Heaney – Grier

Q: Time to put you on the spot – freediving or scuba diving? Which is your favourite?

A:Freediving, hands down! I like scuba too, and have done plenty of it – but it has all been work-related with stunts, expeditions and research. I have more than 550 scuba dives logged and I think only about fiveor so were of my own accord, taking family or friends that wanted to scuba dive. I wish I had been keeping track of my freedives all these years – ha!

Q: You were one of the original inductees into the Women Diver’s Hall of Fame back in 2000. What did it feel like to be included into such a prestigious ‘club’?

A: Being part of the Women Divers Hall of Fame is an absolute honour. Back when I was inducted in 2000, as you mentioned it was the founding year, so the organisation was brand new and I was still such a kid. Since then,I have become increasingly involved and active in WDHOF.

It truly is an impressive and influential group of women divers in thisawesomenon-profit organisation, all working together to help women divers rise. Last year,WDHOF offered more than 62k in marine and diving-focused scholarships and grants to young women!

Q: You have been a stunt diver in big Hollywood films such as Pirates of the Caribbean and In the Blue. What are the challenges of working ‘in the movies’, and is this something you still get involved in?

A: Of course, like anything there are challenges. It is heavy on adventure and promises diving every day though – which I love and is an appealing trade off! The biggest challenge, I would say, is the long periods of time spent on location. When you are there for so long it becomes your day-in, day-out life.

Then there is the re-entry into your own life when the project is over. It’s not unlike any job where you are gone for long periods of time – it can be really jolting to go between the two worlds.

Yes! Still stunt diving and doing plenty of television as projects come up. Since earning my degree however, a good portion of my focus has been in the non-profit sector with conservation and marine education. But I definitely have an adventurous spirit, so when it calls… I must go!

Q: You’ve been up close and personal with marine and land-based predators for more than 20 years. Any times that things got a little too close for comfort?

A: Hmm… yes, but only a few times really! I will say that the snakes have been pretty intense at times. There have been so many snakes. I like them alright in general, but just don’t have as much ease around them as I do with other predators.

Believe it or not,the encounter that comes to mind with this question is not an animal you’dlikely expect. The only time I’ve ever been bitten (knock on wood!) was a ‘love bite’ from a river otter – ha!And on the nose, nonetheless… Not the coolest bite, so no bragging rights earned there. I call it a ‘love bite’ because if it had been a true bite, I believe I’d be sporting a prosthetic nose (is there such a thing?). As the story goes, it was a ‘trained pet’ otter that I was swimming with while filming my Animal Planet series back in the late-90s. It was being playful, dodging and swimming all around as otters do, then it crawled up on my shoulder, was sniffing around my face with its whiskers and… crunch! Right on the nose.

Meghan with her team

My take-away lesson from this experience… cuddly is only an appearance with these critters. They are fantastically designed to be swift and effectively do what they do, with powerful jaws and teeth. As it should be, they are truly and naturally wild. No more swimming with otters for me… All that wisdom gained, plus seven stitches on the nose -ugh.

In my experience with freediving, stunts, adventuring and animal encounters – I have found it beneficial for the preservation of my life, to have a healthy respect for Mother Nature, Mother Ocean and all the creatures big and small. Beyond it spurring action, fearcan actually get you into a lot of trouble when it comes to survival. Respect and understanding however, is the recipe to keeping your cool and being able to take proper action. ‘Breathing through it’ has become a very useful tactic as well. It keeps me calm and my head clear… or clear enough to keep my wits about me and allows me to work well under pressure.

Q: You were an integral part of the team on the Discovery Channel series Treasure Quest: Snake Island. What was it like being part of an expedition for a big-budget television production company?

A:In just a few words, I would describe it as a crazy adventurous mess. Mostly, big budgets accompany movies vs television, but what it lacked in budget it delivered inhair-raising experiences. Some of which were quite possibly caused by the lack of budget.

The Golden Lance head pit vipers on Snake Island in general are no joke… still counting my blessings that I made it out alive and un injured on that one. While we all made it off the island alive, we barely survived the excessively non-seaworthy vessels they seemed to enjoy sticking us with. At one point we joked that the boat was so bad – with rotten, spongy wood in the hull and a totally rigged engine – we’d probably sink and have to swim back to hang out with the snakes for refuge.

Diving lessons

Funny… but not funny because shortly after that,just as we had waved goodbye to the island, the engine died and the boat began taking on water and, of course, there was bad weather coming in fast too. Luckily though, the RIB with twin engines was there that day for support.

From somewhere we dug out a sturdy line to tow the big boat, which miraculously didn’t snap, and the RIB towed the larger boat, and all of us, very, very slowly back to the mainland of Brazil. That was messy. Despite the messes though, overall it was all epic adventure and ultimately churned out a lot of crazy good memories.

Q: For the documentary web series A Rising Tide, you took things one step further, being host and executive producer. Did you enjoy being involved behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera?

A: I do really enjoy production and actually have been working that side of the camera for quite a long time! I started back in the late-90s on my Animal Planet series as a producer and I have worked in that roleon television specials and other projects over the years.So, the production process is definitely a well-known area for me, and the role of Executive Producer anatural transition.

Q: You are a Mum – is your son following in your adventurous footsteps?

A:Yes! And, becoming a mom by far is my absolute best, most thrilling and humbling adventure yet.My son is five now and in so many ways is really showing signs of having a similar spark for adventure. Both his dad and I have that inclination, so it’s in his genes for sure. When it comes adventuring, he loves getting out there and exploring but definitely has his own style too. Surprisingly, he’s quite a bit more cautious that I ever was. He is really observant and tends to approach things in a very calculated, scientific way – when he’s good and ready, he takes the leap!

He is also very passionate about nature and the environment, and seems to have a good understanding of his role and responsibility in taking care of it as well. He will ask the best questions about plastic pollution and other human-driven environmental issues, and loves to problem solve and try to come up with ways that we can all do a better job. It’s just fascinating to me. He is just such a cool person.

Q: You have been on all manner of expeditions and dive trips over the years. What is the most-memorable experience you can recall?

A:There are so many freedives that I can picture when I close my eyes. Most memorable dives for me always have the same ingredients – 80-90ft of water, laying in the sand on the bottom, and watching the ocean unfold around me while I just soak in the bottom time. Unparalleled, best feeling EVER!

Q: On the flipside, what is the worst thing that has happened to you while diving/on an expedition?

A: I’ve had some really intense dives and close calls with ’gators and other wildlife in the swamps, and the nasty river waters of South America had their own batch of challenges. But I figure when you purposefully dive in to those places, you are pretty much signing up for danger and should be prepared to expect the unexpected. Falls under occupational hazard, I suppose. All in though, I am just super thankful that I have had and survived all the experiences underwater I’ve had so far. I am looking forward to many, many more.

The World-Class Freediver

Q: You have one hell of a back catalogue, but what does the future hold for Mehgan Heaney-Grier?

A:Lots of good things to come! There are a few bit projects in the works coming up this year and beyond that I am really excited for. Definitely a lot more talks, connecting and engaging with people about freediving, adventure, and oceanstewardship.

I’m super passionate about working with kids, and love connecting people with the ocean environment – helping them tap into their power to have a positive impact and make a difference everyday, from anywhere! I’m also looking forward to launching some collaborative expeditions, more freediving, more sharks, for sure… and some exciting dive-centric on-camera adventures to come as well! Stay tuned!

