Scuba Diver issue 97 out now!

News round-up

Greek tech divers find World War Two bomber, Anne Hasson retires from Aggressor Adventures, Emperor launches new Adventure division, and two boat fires in Thailand.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss decompression sickness and appropriate treatments.

Spain

Will Appleyard visits one of the Mediterranean’s most-protected environments just off the coast of the Costa Brava, and finds a thriving marine habitat that is a Mecca for divers.

Q&A with Stephen Frink, part one

We chat to Stephen Frink, undoubtedly one of the world’s most-frequently published underwater photographers, about some of his most-memorable exploits, and what it is like to be at the helm of DAN’s Alert Diver magazine.

Indonesia

Indonesia’s Cenderawasih Bay is world-renowned for its whale shark encounters, but as Mathew Kempton explains, while these are a highlight, there is far more to the area than just diving with the world’s biggest fish.

Divers Alert Network

Members of the DAN team talk about drinking and diving, and offer advice on how to manage both responsibly.

Egypt

Did you know that around 20% of all the fish that you may encounter in the Red Sea are not found anywhere else on the planet? Lawson Wood tells us more.

Compact camera v mirrorless

Ross McLaren always jokes that when he started diving, one expensive hobby spawned another in photography… but did it have to be that expensive? Do you really have to spend thousands of pounds to be able to capture good images?..

The Maldives

Stuart Philpott is wined and dined at the five-star Lily Beach Resort, but finds that the underwater delights can easily match the topside temptations, making this a match made in heaven for those who enjoy the finer things in life..

TECH: CCR familiarisation

Don Silcock explains why he is going down the route of closed circuit rebreathers, and discusses how a familiarization session with two units ended up with a rather expensive purchase – and the promise of more adventures to come..

What's New

New products coming to market, including the OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 dive light, Mares Puck Lite dive computer, Fourth Element Tidal robe, Mares Prestige BCD, and SeaLife Sea Dragon Duo 10K+ Colour Boost video lights.

Monty's Musings

Monty Halls reflects on how diving can deliver amazing, lifealtering experiences.