Scuba Show launches US east coast event

Rork Media Limited recently acquired the long-established Scuba Show, which is held in Long Beach, California, and now – after unprecedented demand – has announced the launch of an east coast Scuba Show.

Having been inundated with requests for a Scuba Show to be held on the eastern seaboard by a multitude of major industry stakeholders, the Rork Media team made a whistlestop tour of prime potential locations for such an event.

Washington DC was ruled out due to limited onsite parking, and Philadelphia posed logistical challenges that would significantly raise exhibitor costs, so after careful evaluation, it has been confirmed that Atlantic City will be the home of the new east coast show.

The Long Beach Scuba Show celebrated its 38th year

Why Atlantic City?

Atlantic City offers the perfect blend of convenience, family appeal, and fun. It’s a safe, family-friendly destination featuring beaches, Steel Pier attractions, live shows, bars and restaurants – and yes, even casinos for adult visitors.

The venue is easily accessible, with an onsite train station connecting directly to major hubs, proximity to Philadelphia International Airport (just a one-hour drive or train ride), a local airport for regional access, and direct links via major road networks putting it within just a few hours of New York, Baltimore and Washington DC.

Ross Arnold, Publishing Director of Rork Media Limited, explained: “From our UK and Australia shows – both held in more remote locations – we’ve seen attendees happily travel four hours or more. That puts Atlantic City within driving range of over one-third of the US population.”

The impressive entrance at the Atlantic City Convention Centre

Back-to-back scheduling

Rork Media have strategically aligned the new show with the Long Beach event for maximum exhibitor convenience, especially those flying in from overseas. Here’s how it looks:

Long Beach: 30-31 May 2026

30-31 May 2026 Atlantic City: 6-7 June 2026

This schedule allows international exhibitors to fly into the US, attend Long Beach, prospect stores in the area, head east for Atlantic City and repeat the process, before heading home.

Want to exhibit at Scuba Show Atlantic City, for the Long Beach event, or for both? Click here for more information.