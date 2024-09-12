Steve Backshall focuses on sharks and whales

Multi-award-winning TV presenter Steve Backshall – headline speaker at the inaugural GO Diving Show ANZ event on 28-29 September – will be turning his attentions to two diver-favourites, whales and sharks.

An all-action hero, Steve has explored some of the most-remote places on the planet. This, coupled with his unparalleled knowledge of wildlife and the natural world, make him a fascinating guest speaker.

As one of the busiest presenters on television, perhaps best-known for his phenomenally successful Deadly series, Steve will be appearing on the Main Stage in Sydney alongside the likes of diving luminaries Jill Heinerth, Richard Harris, Liz Parkinson and Pete Mesley.

Steve recently travelled across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans filming Whale for Sky TV, a ground-breaking programme tracking our most-iconic, yet-threatened, species. He has also filmed Expedition and Shark for Sky TV and appeared in Our Changing Planet for the UK’s BBC One – an ambitious seven-year series documenting six of the planet’s most threatened ecosystems.

Shark with Steve Backshall is a revelatory series that celebrates the wonder of sharks and dispels the myth of sharks as just cold blooded killers. Photo Credit: Sky UK Limited_True to Nature

Prior to this, for Lost Land of the Jaguar, he made the first ascent of Mount Upuigma in Venezuela, slept on the vertical cliff face, and found unknown species of animals on the summit. He also abseiled to the bottom of the Kaiteur Falls in Guyana to the soaked wonderland below.

In Lost Land of the Volcano, Steve was the first outsider to enter the Volcano Mount Bosavi – where the team discovered as many as 40 new species, including the largest rat in the world! Steve also took part in a brutal caving expedition opening-up a new passage in Mageni Cave in New Britain.

Other series include Expedition Alaska, where he was almost swallowed by humpback whales and was swept into the guts of a glacier, and The Venom Hunter, where he endured the stings of hundreds of bullet ants (the world’s most-painful stinging invertebrate) in an initiation ceremony.

Other films he has made include Wilderness St Kilda, Extreme Britain – Caves, Springwatch Trackers, Alaska Live, Blue Planet Live and Undiscovered Worlds with Steve Backshall.

A prolific writer, Steve’s most-recent book, Deep Blue, is a blend of memoir, travel, and marine and environmental science that takes us on a tour of the many worlds of aquatic life: from underwater deserts and rainforests to the evolution of ocean heroes like the sea turtle and the great white shark, to the rapidly declining state of white polar seas and coral reefs.

As if that wasn’t enough, in 2023, Steve showed immense resilience, determination, drive, and ambition to break a new world record – for the fastest time to paddle the length of the Thames River in the UK.

Steve's talks on the Main Stage will be:

Learning to speak ‘whale'

We're entering a golden era of understanding the world of the whale, and a near future when we can not only understand whales, but even talk back…

Sharks – older than trees

Nose-to-nose encounters with everything from tiny tasselled wobbegongs to great whites, tigers, bulls and great hammerheads.

Steve Backshall focuses on sharks and whales 3

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 28-29 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, trydives, a demonstration pool, mermaids, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

The 2024 GO Diving Show UK, now in its fifth year, attracted more than 10,000 attendees over the weekend, and spanned an area of 10,000 sq m of exhibition space, and the Australia and New Zealand variant aspires to reaching this level in coming years.

Entry to the inaugural GO Diving Show ANZ is completely free – register here to get your tickets for what is undoubtedly the diving event of 2024 in Australia. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.