The symbiosis between technical diving and Artificial Intelligence

Nays Baghai

Nays Baghai is a film-maker, underwater photographer and technical diver from Sydney, Australia, and he’ll be making a triumphant return to the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in September, with two interesting presentations – the symbiosis between tech diving and AI from an underwater creative’s perspective, and freediving and rebreathers: what are the similarities and differences.

As a film director, Nays has won over 30 awards for his work, and both of his feature documentary films, Descent and Diving Into The Darkness, have won Academy Award-qualifying festivals.

As an underwater cameraman with a reputation for versatility, Nays has produced work for Sony, Amazon, Rolex, Tourism Australia, SBS, and many more.

He holds over dozens of diving-related qualifications, from trimix rebreather diving to advanced freediving, and was recently made a Fellow of the Explorer’s Club. 

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and you can take advantage of the 2-for-1 earlybird offer until 9 September – you and your buddy/friend/partner/spouse can visit for just $12, and kids 16 and under get in for free, making it the perfect family day out. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.

