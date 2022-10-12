Dive Like A Pro: Your guide to coldwater diving

Advertisements

As winter approaches our team of industry experts addresses those reluctant to stop diving and looks at the kit, techniques and tips needed to safely and comfortably continue in chilly conditions. Just because temperatures are plummeting doesn’t mean the fun has to stop

Alex Warzynski, Advanced Instructor & Nottingham University SAC member: “Keeping warm while diving in cold water and cold air does take a bit of thinking about. Getting into the “Ready Brek” mindset makes it easy to explain – you need to generate a warm glow around you first thing, then preserve that glow throughout the day.

“A good place to start is having a decent undersuit. After trying all sorts, here’s what works for me: layering. A decent Merino base-layer with thermals on top that you can add to or take away works well for me from break-the-ice temperatures all the way to late summer.

“The trick with any undersuit is that it must have some structure and resistance to collapse. An undersuit that resists the crushing from your drysuit will keep you warm.

“To keep warm from the outset, I stick my undersuit on after breakfast. I just get to the dive-site, chuck my drysuit on top and I’m ready to go. Between dives, cheap ski gear is excellent at keeping warmth in – hat, gloves, jacket, fluffy neck-warmer – all to maintain that core body temperature.

Final diving preparations

“So now we’re warm there are a few other things about coldwater diving you might not immediately think of, apart from the obvious reg freeflows. Jumping into cold water with three battery bars on your dive-computer might cause a premature blip, because the battery chemistry can’t always cope with the cold.

“Ditto torches, cameras and strobes. Drysuit latex seals can stiffen in the freezing cold – this doesn’t damage them, but before you do any stretching the latex needs to be rewarmed so that they’re flexible.

“A leaky drysuit is particularly uncomfortable in really cold water. If you have a leak but can’t find it, try turning your suit inside out, unscrew the inflator and turn it round, then block off the neck and wrists with whatever you can find (footballs, pans, wine-bottles, Coke cans and traffic cones have all been used). Blow it up and squirt soapy water all over it.

“The leaks will blow up a neat bubble. I have some tailor’s chalk in my toolbox to mark the leak position, so once it’s bone-dry a blob of Aquasure sorts it or, for something more permanent and professional, two-part glue and seam tape.

“Winter diving can be very rewarding with a bit of forethought and preparation. As someone said to me many moons ago: ‘There’s no such thing as a cold dive, just the wrong kit!’”

Coldwater diving

Garry Dallas, Director of Training RAID UK & Malta: “To be honest, winter is the best time of year to go diving in cold water. There’s less algae, more nutrients in the sea and therefore more marine life. It’s a no-brainer, although sometimes in very cold water a lack of good thermal protection on yer bonce can lead to brain freeze in the first 20 seconds or so.

“Looking at thermal protection: don’t skimp, keep warm! Everywhere from head to toe needs another layer. Only wearing the extra sweater does add more buoyancy to the top of your body and knocks your hovering trim out a bit. To keep yourself in trim, wear the socks and bottoms too.

“Wet gloves? Now’s the time to invest in some drygloves, which prevent the water contact with the skin that chills your hands down to the bone! You’ll be glad you got them. The thicker the underglove, the more air gets into your gloves to keep you warm. Just make sure that both inner and outer gloves fit you, well, like a glove!

“Heated vests are awesome! Externally battery-operated vests are easy to shut off if there’s a problem, but internal ones aren’t. Be cautious of misusing the burntime (usable power) of the vest; diving with your vest warming your body and keeping blood circulation going during the first part of the dive (normal on-gassing), then finding towards the end that the battery runs out will cause your blood circulation to slow down, preventing normal off-gassing. This can cause your body to develop DCI symptoms.

“Make sure that your wrist-seals aren’t too tight. In cold water, now that your torso has redirected the blood flow within it, your hands will become colder even quicker.

“Scuba equipment: Remember that the air temperature can often be colder than the water temperature, so breathing off a second-stage regulator in 0° or sub-0° out of water can cause the first stage to freeze prematurely.

“If you turn the second-stage breathing adjusters down, easier breathe – easier freeflow. Don’t use warmwater regulators below 8°C. Inflator buttons can stick through lack of use so, as usual, make sure that all your scuba diving equipment is serviced properly. Always suck a negative pressure test on the second stage to check that it works before you connect it to the cylinder.

“Finally, keep warm before and after a dive and don’t be a ‘hero’ unless you have a pee valve fitted – it really does hurt if you can’t go!”

Cold, what cold?

Mark Powell, TDI Instructor Trainer & Training Advisory Panel Member: “Many divers seem to laugh or think you’re joking when you mention diving in the dead of winter. Coldwater diving might not appeal to everyone out there but, for some, cold water brings the best visibility, solitude and a unique aquatic environment.

“Around the world quarries, lakes, rivers and even ocean dive-sites are swamped with people when the weather is warm and the required exposure protection is minimal. When the weather turns cold, you often have many of these dive-sites to yourself.

“This means that when you head to the water to dive, you and your buddy might not have many other divers to ask for support, so you need to take the items you’ll need to remain comfortable. A few such items are listed below.

Winter can be the best time to dive

“Any type of physical activity can cause a person to get dehydrated. When the weather is warm and the sun is shining, it’s much easier to recognise that we have been sweating and need to replace fluids.

“Conversely, cold weather often makes us bundle up and avoid cool drinks. When you head out to any dive-site, especially a cold-weather site, remember to throw some water in the car. Between dives and around our aquatic activities, we need to remember to replace fluids and stay hydrated. This will make us feel better and ensure that our time at the site is much better.

“Similarly, cold weather always means it’s a good time for hot drinks. Prepare a thermos and take some hot chocolate (or another hot fluid) out to the dive-site. Nothing is better than leaving the water, throwing on your warm clothes, and sipping a hot cup of coffee or cocoa. Your dive-buddy will think you’re the greatest person in the world.

“Just like fluids, we burn off calories when we dive. The act of adding bulky scuba diving equipment such as extra exposure protection and the longer preparation time needed to set up and don gear for coldwater diving can make a diver burn off a lot of calories.

“As we exercise, we get tired and our bodies need more fuel to operate at a maximum level. Taking snacks to the dive-site will make sure we have something to munch on and replace calories after a long dive in cold waters. Essentially, these snacks can be true comfort food to make a diver feel better.

“One of the most-critical things that a coldwater diver needs might be clothes worn beneath a drysuit to provide thermal protection. When you pack your gear up and head to the water, why not throw some extra items into the car?

“Most companies that make undergarments make layering systems. By taking more than one set of thermals to the water, you’ll know you have multiple options available to help you stay warm.

“Things like liners also fall into this category. Liners help wick sweat away from the body and provide an extra layer of thermal protection beneath normal undergarments. In many instances, liners can really help your hands and feet to stay warm. They are inexpensive items that take up almost no room, so why leave them at home?

“If you have never seen a first stage fail in cold water, it is amazing to see. Many divers would be surprised to know that a first stage can freeze in water temperatures well above freezing. Cold high-pressure gas moving through tight spaces expedites the freezing process.

“Why not give yourself peace of mind? Get your hands on regulators ready for coldwater diving. Often, these are diaphragm first stages or first stages with an environmental seal to protect the system. You should not have to worry about temperatures and failing life-support gear during a dive when such worries can be completely avoided.

“If you have done much coldwater diving, you will have misjudged temperature at some point and experienced an ice-cream headache under water. Cold water against the soft tissues of the head can be a miserable experience.

“Similarly, if you have stayed in chilly water too long, you know what it’s like for your hands and feet to begin to chill. Eventually they become like blocks of ice. For these reasons, thermal protection for your head and hands should always be brought on coldwater dives.

“Hoods and gloves take up minimal space, so it might even be worth carrying multiple options with various levels of thickness and protection. If you don’t need these items you won’t mind leaving them at home, but you’ll kick yourself if you need options and failed to throw them into the car.

Equipped to enjoy an extended coldwater dive

“One of the most miserable things for me when diving in chilly waters is if my feet grow cold. Once they get too cold, it seems as if they will never be normal again. This worry causes me to pack multiple socks when I head out – the collection could include normal running socks, heavy wool socks and even Thinsulate undergarment socks.

“The ability to layer thermal protection on your feet will help you to stay warm, but having extra pairs means that you can keep your feet dry and warm no matter what happens.

“In a drysuit you almost never stay truly dry. Be it a small leak or sweat you’ll be damp somewhere. Remember that fluid runs downhill, so having dry socks in the car on a cold day can fix a world of problems if they occur.

“Similarly, remember to carry real shoes or boots to the dive-site. Cold weather might mean slush, snow or just low temperatures. Keeping your feet warm and covered while you prepare for your dive, or following the dive, will help you remain comfortable.

“Just like socks and shoes, a jacket and warm clothing can serve similar purposes on a cold dive-site. The ability to remain warm while you prepare and break down your gear can be critical. Why would you risk being cold when a jacket could fix this problem?

“Remember to toss warm dry clothes that are not used as undergarments into your car-boot. This will give you a warmth option on the surface if nothing else is working.

“People lose a huge amount of heat through the head. Wearing something as simple as a hat or beanie can help a diver stay warm while walking around a dive site. Think about it – almost every thermal-protection company makes and sells beanies. You wear a hood to remain warm under water, so why not a hat on the surface? Simply wearing a hat can help a diver retain large amounts of body heat and remain warm before, between and after dives.

“One of the wildest helpful items on a coldwater dive is anything heated. Various companies make heated undergarment systems. These systems often require battery-packs. If you have one of these, why leave it at home? Accessories such as heated systems for drysuit diving can make a day of diving much more enjoyable. Take time to check out what’s available and see what’s right for you.

“Lastly, no one likes breaking down and cleaning diving equipment in the cold and wind. One of the easiest ways to simplify your life is to keep large storage bins in your vehicle. These containers allow you to simply place damp diving equipment into them and so protect your car.

“Once home, you can carry the containers inside and break down and clean your gear in comfort. This type of planning will keep you from standing in frigid air breaking down gear and worrying about getting your car wet.

“Coldwater diving can be great fun. It’s a unique experience that offers different types of challenges, but challenges can be fun. Pack the extras that can enable you to have a good time and remain comfortable. Think through what you might need or want, and develop your own list.”

Diving from snow won’t deter a pro

GUE’s John Kendall: “Diving in the cold can be incredibly rewarding. You’re often greeted by very good visibility, and dive-sites can be a lot quieter. However, there are numerous downsides and risks.

“The two obvious risks are scuba equipment malfunction and diver malfunction. As the air and water get colder, there is a much higher likelihood of freeflows from your regulators. To avoid this, make sure that they are correctly tuned, and turn down any venturi assists.

“Also avoid breathing the regulators above water too much. In truly freezing conditions (such as ice-diving), none of the regulators will be breathed above water. Believe it or not, the water will help keep the first stage warmer (because it rarely gets much below 4°C, whereas air can be well into negative temps).

“You should also consider having truly redundant gas sources (such as a twinset) so that neither first stage is feeding more than one second stage. This will help reduce the load on the first stages if you end up gas-sharing.

“In terms of diver malfunction, we have all experienced this to some degree. Humans get more stupid as they get cold. The body starts changing its blood flow to keep the central organs warm, and the brain goes into survival mode and we are less likely to make good decisions.

“Staying warm is a must, and this starts before the dive. Make sure you are well-rested, and eat a proper breakfast before the dive. Slow-release carbs such as porridge are great for this.

“Then make sure that you don't get too cold on the surface prior to getting in. Standing around in a cold car park is a pretty good way of losing core body temperature before we even get wet. Make sure you have adequate and good undergarments, and a dry drysuit.

“The best undergarments will still keep you warm if you’re a little damp, but a flooding suit can be particularly dangerous in cold water.

“A good measure of how well an undersuit will insulate you is the amount of buoyancy that it has. Generally more buoyancy means more trapped air, and it’s that air that keeps you warm.

“A good hood and gloves are also essential. Personally, I wear drygloves for any coldwater diving.

“Electrical heating has become more popular and easy to acquire, but be careful of it. Batteries inside the drysuit can lead to nasty burns if the conductors get damaged, so external batteries are the safe way forward.

“And be mindful about running the heating all the time. If you have deco to do, it’s better to try to avoid using the heating too much on the bottom phase, but keep it for the decompression. There has been a lot of research done by the US Navy Experimental Diving Unit about this, and “cold on dive, warm on deco“ is the safest way forward.

“Finally, don't be afraid to call the dive early if you’re getting cold. Remember, we dive for fun, so if you're not enjoying it, get out.”

Photographs by Mark Evans, Byron Conroy and Garry Dallas

