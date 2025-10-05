Zen and Climate Change: Mindfulness, Ocean Warming & Practical Steps for Divers



Writers Warning: Before reading this column, take a breath – this one is a little preachy…

Why Zen and Climate Change Matters

Zen and climate change reframes global warming as a practice of awareness: mindful breath and collective action together can slow ocean warming and protect marine life. As divers and ocean-lovers, Zen and climate change asks us to turn awareness into action — to observe, breathe, and then act: reduce waste, compost, walk more, and engage with local and national policy to protect the seas that sustain our breath.

‘If you want to save the planet and transform society, you need brotherhood and sisterhood; you need togetherness’ – Thich Nhat Hanh, from the book Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet

On 2 August, the New York Times reported that the ocean off the Florida Keys the last month was an astonishing 101 degrees Fahrenheit, or just over 38 degrees Celsius. As of the time I am writing this article, about 44% percent of the ocean is in a heat wave, according to published reports.

And in America, parts of the Southwest are experiencing a record-breaking heat wave that lasted over 40 days and is still sizzling. Climate scientists say July will be the world’s hottest and the warmest in 120,000 years.

And in the North Atlantic, the ocean has been off-thecharts hot. Surface temperatures in May were 2.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1.6 degrees Celsius, warmer than typical for this time of year, breaking previous records by a substantial margin.

I just returned from the Galapagos, and we had sea surface temperatures of 84 degrees Fahrenheit at Darwin (Arch) Towers. The average temperature is around 78.64 degrees Fahrenheit in August at Darwin. The average max sea surface temperature runs approximately 81.5 degrees in the northern Galapagos.

You are getting my point here it’s hot, and getting hotter everywhere. These are the facts scientists worldwide have been warming us for decades; the planet is warming fast, faster than ever before.

How Zen Divers Turn Mindfulness into Climate Action

As Zen divers, we are responsible for peacefully having brave and thoughtful dialogs with our friends, family, governments, and corporations to create action. Facts are part of being mindful or being aware of what is happening in the world around us.

We, the human collective, created this worldwide fever burning every aspect of our society and the environment.

Yet we have lacked the spiritual and practical power to act on the solutions that we know can slow the fire on our planet. Why? Why have we been unable to create life-saving action to slow or even stop global warming?

Why? Because we have lost our awareness of our connections to the ocean, the mountains, trees, and all the other creatures on this planet. We, two-legged animals, have designed a world where we depend on every resource the Earth has to offer, yet, we never ponder our deep relationships to all things, big and small.

By not considering the human impacts, we continue to build a world where our brothers and sisters in the sea, in the forests, and in the air are losing their homes faster than we are.

You believe that your body is only local, but it is not. Your body is also my body. Just as my backyard is your backyard, just as your backyard is my backyard. Just as my country is your country and your country is my country.

Zen encourages us to experience the wholeness of the breath. This wholeness of breath is there only by the grace of the sun, the trees, and the coral. So even our breath is not our breath. Our very breath, the most important thing as a diver, is not our breath but everyone’s breath.

Our planet is not our planet; it is everyone’s planet, including all the furry, scaly, feathered, slimy, leafy brotherhood and sisterhood we so enjoy.

Take another breath and take action, recycle, compost, walk instead of drive and engage in local and international governments. And ponder deeply in meditation all the fantastic creatures we may save with our newfound togetherness.

FAQs

What is “Zen and climate change”? “Zen and climate change” links mindfulness practice with climate action, using awareness and collective behaviour change to reduce impacts like ocean warming. How can mindfulness help fight ocean warming? Mindfulness increases awareness of our consumption and choices, encouraging actions (reduce, recycle, vote) that lower emissions and slow ocean heating. What practical steps can divers take to support climate action? Divers can reduce plastic use, support marine-protection policies, join reef-monitoring programs, offset travel emissions, and promote sustainable tourism. How does ocean warming affect marine life? Ocean warming causes coral bleaching, shifts species ranges, reduces oxygen levels, and increases marine heatwaves that damage ecosystems and fisheries. Can small local actions make a difference in climate change? Yes—collective local actions (transport choices, energy use, political engagement) scale up to measurable emissions reductions and healthier seas. How do I include Zen practice in climate advocacy? Use mindful communication—listen, share facts calmly, model low-impact living, and build community-led projects that combine meditation with civic action. Where can I learn more about mindful climate action for divers? Look for eco-diving groups, marine conservation NGOs, mindfulness-for-environment workshops, and citizen science programs focused on reefs and sea temperature monitoring.

This article was originally published in Scuba Diver NA #16

