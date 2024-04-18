The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Map-reading and texting for divers on missions

The EvoLogics diver comms system
The EvoLogics diver comms system

A new acoustic underwater navigation system that enables divers to pinpoint their and others’ positions, record waypoints and communicate with each other and with dive supervisors at the surface has been released by German marine technology company EvoLogics.

Its Diver Navigation System (DNS) has a maximum depth-rating of 50m and makes it possible for divers to use map-based navigation while under water. For GPS to be available at depth requires a USBL (ultra-short baseline) buoy with built-in dual-antenna satnav receivers and wi-fi to be deployed at the surface.

USBL buoy deployed above the divers (Submaris / EvoLogics)
USBL buoy (Submaris / EvoLogics)

The system is based on an EvoLogics S2C underwater data network that integrates USBL positioning. The buoy provides a bi-directional link either from a support boat or land to divers equipped with lightweight trackers based on compact EvoLogics 18/34 modems.

In theory as many as 100 divers would be able to exchange short text messages with each other and with the surface using the system, though real-time tracking of each other’s positions is practical only for up to five divers at present.

Map waypoints can be added before or even during the mission to co-ordinate operations, and as a way of marking discovered objects or infrastructure considered to require further investigation.

The system can be used to streamline complex underwater operations such as search and rescue, salvage, recoveries and clean-ups, suggests EvoLogics. 

Diver console and tracker unit (Submaris / EvoLogics)
Diver console and tracker unit (Submaris / EvoLogics)
Diver modem unit mounted on a tank (Submaris / EvoLogics)
Diver modem unit mounted on a tank and connected by cable to the console (Submaris / EvoLogics)

The battery-powered (eight-hour duration) diver tracker unit comes with mounts for attaching either to a scuba tank or DPV. Its moulded design ensures “broad compatibility” with different diving equipment, says the manufacturer, making it straightforward to install.

The diver console comes in the form of a compact wrist tablet connected to the tracker modem by cable. This gives the diver access to EvoLogics’ positioning software, the SiNAPS user interface, and shows a map of the area of operations, the positions of other divers and their support vessel or base, and the text chat tool.

Map-reading at depth
Using the console
Surface station
Keeping track of divers from the surface station (Submaris / EvoLogics)

The buoy calculates the divers’ positions using acoustic signals and displays these in the SiNAPS interface for the support team, which can communicate with them and adjust mission waypoints.

(Submaris / Philipp Mall & EvoLogics / Eunioia Visions)

Based in Berlin, EvoLogics was launched in 2000 to develop innovative technologies for maritime and offshore industries, and says it designs and manufactures wireless underwater communication systems based on bionic concepts – influenced by its study of dolphins’ use of a wide variety of acoustic signals to communicate efficiently even in challenging underwater conditions. 

Asked about pricing, EvoLogics told Divernet that because the product was aimed at commercial diving operations its policy was to make this available only on commercial request.

Also on Divernet: AquaApp: Comms breakthrough for divers?, Underwater Internet a step closer

