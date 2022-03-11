Bright addition to Sea Dragon range

A new compact photo/video light from SeaLife, the Sea Dragon 3000SF Pro Dual Beam, uses a large COB LED to deliver 3000 lumens in an even 120° wide beam – not far short of the effect of sunlight.

The light offers 90 CRI (colour rendering index) with a proprietary COB LED array that replicates natural sunlight, according to the US manufacturer – to put that rating in perspective, a CRI of 100 would be exactly like natural sunlight.

Underwater photographers can switch from the wide 120° beam to a narrow 1500 lumen 15° spot beam with a single push of a button, says SeaLife, adding that the spot beam provides the opportunity to obtain creative narrowly focused snoot or stage spotlight effects.

The narrow beam has a long effective range, designed to be useful in especially dark areas and to reveal hidden marine life.

The Sea Dragon Pro Dual Beam also features two 180 lumen 88° red LEDs to help preserve the diver’s night vision and avoid scaring off light-sensitive creatures. Again one button-push will shift the light from red to wide beam at 3000 lumens.

The feature-control button allows easy switching between the most popular functions, says SeaLife, including 3000, 1500 and 750 Flood, 1500 and 750 Spot and 180 Red Flood.

With Flex-Connect single camera tray and grip

The Sea Dragon Pro Dual Beam light costs £465, or £495 if a Flex-Connect single camera tray and grip is required. Also included is a travel case, GoPro adapter, li-ion battery, charger and international plug adapters. The 25Wh 3400mAh battery-pack is said to run the light for an hour at full power.

SeaLife Underwater Cameras launched in 1993, and its Sea Dragon underwater lighting system has been on the market since 2013.