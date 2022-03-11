Bright addition to Sea Dragon range

Sea Dragon

A new compact photo/video light from SeaLife, the Sea Dragon 3000SF Pro Dual Beam, uses a large COB LED to deliver 3000 lumens in an even 120° wide beam – not far short of the effect of sunlight.

The light offers 90 CRI (colour rendering index) with a proprietary COB LED array that replicates natural sunlight, according to the US manufacturer – to put that rating in perspective, a CRI of 100 would be exactly like natural sunlight. 

Underwater photographers can switch from the wide 120° beam to a narrow 1500 lumen 15° spot beam with a single push of a button, says SeaLife, adding that the spot beam provides the opportunity to obtain creative narrowly focused snoot or stage spotlight effects.

The narrow beam has a long effective range, designed to be useful in especially dark areas and to reveal hidden marine life.

The Sea Dragon Pro Dual Beam also features two 180 lumen 88° red LEDs to help preserve the diver’s night vision and avoid scaring off light-sensitive creatures. Again one button-push will shift the light from red to wide beam at 3000 lumens.

The feature-control button allows easy switching between the most popular functions, says SeaLife, including 3000, 1500 and 750 Flood, 1500 and 750 Spot and 180 Red Flood.

Sea Dragon
With Flex-Connect single camera tray and grip
Sea Dragon

The Sea Dragon Pro Dual Beam light costs £465, or £495 if a Flex-Connect single camera tray and grip is required. Also included is a travel case, GoPro adapter, li-ion battery, charger and international plug adapters. The 25Wh 3400mAh battery-pack is said to run the light for an hour at full power.  

SeaLife Underwater Cameras launched in 1993, and its Sea Dragon underwater lighting system has been on the market since 2013.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Divernet Posts

Leopard seal

Leopard seal v penguin encounter wins gold

Capturing this dramatically unequal encounter beneath the surface has won well-known US underwater photographer and expedition-leader Amos Nachoum the title of World Nature Photographer of

Photo

Photo-call for UN World Oceans Day

The ninth annual UN World Oceans Day photography competition is now open for entries, just over three months before the 8 June global event.  Divers

Follow Divernet on Social Media

divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.