SEAC Style-S Fins Review: Lightweight Power at an Affordable Price

SEAC have been around for decades and know a thing or two about dive gear. The SEAC Style-S fins build on this heritage, delivering a robust paddle fin at a price that won’t break the bank.

Lightweight but Powerful

While the Style-S fins are fairly sizeable, with a broad paddle, they remain exceptionally lightweight. This makes them a great option for travelling divers conscious of airline baggage allowances, as well as those diving regularly in their home waters.

The paddle design features a wide central channel that is soft and flexible compared to the stiff plastic of the fin body. This creates what SEAC calls a “spoon effect”, efficiently channelling water through the centre of the fin tip. The result is impressive propulsion — you can generate real speed with a flutter kick, even when wearing a drysuit.

Versatility in the Water

The fins also perform well with a frog kick, and while back-kicking is always a little trickier in longer fins, it’s still achievable with the Style-S.

The foot pocket strikes the right balance between firm support and soft comfort. Rubber inserts in relief on the sole provide grip, which is particularly useful on wet boat decks.

Easy On, Easy Off

The self-adjusting Sling Strap makes donning and doffing simple, even with thick gloves. A large thumb loop and wide heel pad add to the practicality of these fins in real-world conditions.

Colours and Sizing

Made entirely in Italy, the SEAC Style-S fins are available in several colours: black, black/blue, black/orange, black/Tiffany (a turquoise shade), and white. Sizes include XS/S, S/M, M/L, and L/XL.

SRP: £59

www.seac.com

This article was originally published in Scuba Diver Magazine

Table of contents
Frequently Asked Questions

Are SEAC Style-S fins good for travel?

Yes. Their lightweight construction makes them ideal for divers conscious of weight limits when flying.

What kick styles work best with SEAC Style-S fins?

They perform very well with flutter and frog kicks, and back-kicking is possible with some practice.

Are the SEAC Style-S fins comfortable to wear?

The foot pocket blends support and softness for all-day comfort, with anti-slip rubber inserts on the sole.

Do SEAC Style-S fins come in different colours?

Yes. They are available in black, black/blue, black/orange, black/Tiffany, and white.

What sizes are available?

XS/S, S/M, M/L, and L/XL, making them suitable for a wide range of divers.

