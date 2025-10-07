SEAC Sub Propulsion S Fins Review: Eco-Friendly Paddle Fins Deliver Effortless Power

SRP: AUD $160 / USD $134.50 / £91.00

Text and Photographs: Mark Evans

The SEAC Sub Propulsion S fins deliver classic paddle-fin performance with modern comfort and eco-friendly innovation. Built in a solar-powered facility and featuring a hydrodynamic multi-channel blade with SEAC’s signature Slingstrap system, they offer effortless power, precise control, and exceptional ease of use for recreational divers.

Introduction – Classic Performance with Modern Innovation

SEAC Sub Propulsion S fins showing the wide technopolymer paddle blade and water-flow channels.

Fins are among the most personal pieces of dive equipment, and the SEAC Sub Propulsion S shows why classic paddle fins remain a favourite. Combining tried-and-tested blade geometry with new eco-friendly production and the convenience of SEAC’s Slingstrap system, these fins deliver effortless propulsion, comfort and control for recreational divers.

Build and Design

Close-up of the SEAC Slingstrap heel system for quick, secure fitting even with thick gloves.

At first glance, the Propulsion S immediately evokes the shape and performance lineage of the Mares Avanti Quattro—and that’s no coincidence. The fin’s designer was formerly part of the Mares development team, bringing deep knowledge of multi-material blade construction to SEAC’s design table.

Manufactured in a solar-powered facility, the Propulsion S uses a specially formulated technopolymer blade integrated with an anatomical foot pocket for reduced fatigue and natural ankle alignment. The blade channels run from just ahead of the pocket to the tip, while side ribs focus water flow to minimise lateral dispersion and maximise thrust.

In-Water Performance

Diver wearing SEAC Sub Propulsion S fins swimming through a wreck, demonstrating precise control and strong propulsion.

In testing, the fins impressed with their efficient power delivery and smooth tracking. Using a normal scissor-kick, they produced excellent forward drive with minimal effort. Despite their length, they remain agile, handling frog-kicks, back-kicks and helicopter turns with ease.

The integrated Slingstrap is a standout feature. Its elastic bungee and large pull loop make donning and removing the fins effortless—even with thick gloves or cold hands at the end of a dive. The strap’s strength and elasticity balance comfort and security perfectly.

Eco-Friendly Manufacturing

Anatomical foot pocket of the SEAC Sub Propulsion S fin designed for comfort and reduced fatigue.

SEAC’s sustainability commitment sets these fins apart. Built in a solar-powered Italian factory, the Propulsion S reflects the brand’s ongoing move toward greener production without compromising performance or durability.

Product Specifications – SEAC Sub Propulsion S Fins

Feature Details Type Open-heel paddle fin Material Technopolymer blade with anatomical foot pocket Design Multi-channel blade with side ribs Strap System Slingstrap bungee heel strap Eco Factor Manufactured in a solar-powered facility Sizes S/M, M/L, L/XL Colours White, Blue, Yellow, Black Weight Range Approx. 1.9 – 2.2 kg per pair (depending on size) Price (SRP) AUD $160 / USD $134.50 / £91.00



Studio top-down shot of SEAC Sub Propulsion S fins highlighting blade channels, ribs and streamlined profile.

Conclusion – SEAC Sub Propulsion S Fins

The SEAC Sub Propulsion S combines traditional paddle-fin strength with smart, sustainable engineering. Its technopolymer blade delivers excellent thrust and control, while the Slingstrap adds unmatched convenience.

Lightweight yet powerful, the Propulsion S is an outstanding choice for recreational divers who value comfort, manoeuvrability and an environmentally conscious build.

Frequently Asked Questions – SEAC Sub Propulsion S

Are the Propulsion S fins suitable for beginners? Yes. Their balanced stiffness and paddle-style design make them ideal for divers of all skill levels. Can you back-kick and helicopter turn with them? Yes. Despite being long fins, the blade response allows for fine manoeuvring. What makes them eco-friendly? They’re produced in SEAC’s solar-powered plant using recyclable technopolymer materials. Do the Slingstraps fit other fins? Yes. SEAC sells the Slingstrap separately, and it fits several other open-heel fin models. Are they heavy to travel with? No. They’re lightweight for a full-sized paddle fin, and easy to pack for travel.