Get free octopus with Scubapro regs

Scubapro R195 octopus
Scubapro R195 octopus

Scubapro usually does it at this time of year – gives away its octopuses. The manufacturer’s spring promotion means that a free alternative air source comes with every purchase of one of the manufacturer’s specified regulator systems.

The offer of a gratis R195 octo unit starts today and lasts until the end of July this year. It applies to purchases of the following reg combos: MK25 EVO/D420 or MK19 EVO/D420; MK25 EVO/S620Ti or MK19 EVO/S620Ti; MK25 EVO/S600 or MK17 EVO/S600; MK25 EVO/G260 or MK19 EVO/G260; MK 19 EVO or MK25 EVO BT/ G260 CARBON BT, with international or DIN fittings.

All Scubapro regulators are certified according to the new European EN250-2014 test standard, and come with a 30-year first-owner warranty. 

Go the website to locate an authorised Scubapro dealer near you.

