Closing in: SeaLife Micro / Reefmaster Dome Lens

A new ultra-wide-angle dome lens for SeaLife Micro-series and ReefMaster RM-4K underwater cameras is said to increase their field of view by almost 50% – allowing photographers to get three times closer to the subject.

The SL052 is a wet lens so can be attached and removed under water and fastened using a locking ring. It uses high-grade optical glass components arranged in a four-element/four-group array for edge-to-edge sharpness, says SeaLife, which adds that all optical elements are multi-coated to prevent internal glare and maximise light transmission. 

The lens fits Micro HD, HD+, 2.0 and 3.0 models and boosts the tiny SeaLife ReefMaster’s shooting angle to 196°, says the manufacturer. It has a 13.3mm film-equivalent effective focal length when used with the Micro 3.0.

The inner airspace is backfilled with nitrogen to prevent fogging in extreme temperature conditions. A rotatable light shade is designed to protect the lens and prevent unwanted glare from external lighting or sunlight. The lens comes with a lanyard and can dock on SeaLife’s Lens Caddy when not in use.

The SeaLife Dome Lens is rated waterproof to 60m, weighs 331g and is negatively buoyant. It costs £370.

