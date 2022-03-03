It’s all Go: lightweight Scubapro BC

Scubapro has introduced what it says is its lightest front-adjustable BC, with the medium-sized version of the new Go weighing only 2.5kg. It is designed to fold into a compact package that will fit easily into a travelling scuba diver’s luggage.

The jacket is made of 210-denier nylon covered with polyurethane and soldered for wear-resistance. It features Scubapro’s new, patented Quick Cinch tank-buckle system, a strap assembly designed to adjust easily and to fit any tank size – handy, as the manufacturer points out, for divers using a variety of tanks from different dive operations.

An upper tank-band is provided to help secure the cylinder for maximum stability at depth.

New compact rotating shoulder-buckles are designed to make it easy to put the BC on and to route the shoulder-straps comfortably, says Scubapro. There is also an adjustable sternum-strap, a cummerbund with double-pull over-strap and an Airnet backpack, said to enhance comfort while being easy to drain and fold.

The new Scubapro Go BC Quick Cinch tank-buckle system

Quick-release integrated-weight pouches each hold up to 4.5kg of ballast. Secured with low-profile squeeze buckles, they are designed to be easy to ditch in an emergency.

There are two large, low-profile zipped pockets, one with stainless-steel knife-attachment grommets. The five aluminium D-rings include two on the shoulder-pads that are large and pre-bent, and two additional pockets are provided for securing octopus and console hoses. Trim-weight pockets are optional.

Integrated-weight pouch Shoulder-strap buckle and dump.

The Go BC comes in five sizes (XS-XL) offering lift ranging from 10.2 to 19.4kg, and customers can choose between a Balanced Power Inflator (BPI) or AIR2 Backup Inflator regulator. Recommended retail price is £405 – find out more about the product from Scubapro.