Halcyon updates lights, releases new masks

Advertisement

The early New Year will bring a new series of Omnis masks from Halcyon Dive Systems, alongside its revised Photon handheld light series.

The lights are said by Halcyon to deliver ultra-bright illumination with a tight focus and smooth corona in a compact, highly durable form. They come in two sizes, Photon and Mini Photon, and by delivering up to 29k Lux/1200 lumens can act as a primary or back-up light.

A beam angle of 9° enables clear signalling and long-distance illumination, and the brightness is regulated for stable performance, says Halcyon. With triple O-ring sealing, hard-anodised aluminum housing and tempered glass lens, these lights have a 200m depth rating.

Mini Photon light Updated Photon

Length comparison: 14cm Mini Photon and 21cm Photon lights

The two models share simple twist-on/off operation with dual power modes when using lithium batteries. The 21cm-long Photon takes three C-cell alkaline or an optional two 26650 rechargeable li-ion batteries to give a runtime of about three hours on high and six hours on low setting.

The 14cm Mini Photon takes three AAA alkaline or one 26650 li-ion battery and has the same light output with about half the runtime of the Photon. Personalised laser engraving is an option with both models.

“Building on the legacy of our proud history with innovative lighting products, the Photon series provides powerful performance and impressive durability while remaining easy to use,” says COO Orie Braun.

The new black Omnis mask (Dimitris Fifis)

Halcyon’s new Omnis low-volume masks are designed to give a wide view, improved comfort and expanded sizing options, also allowing for Symbios HUD placement. There are three sizes from which to choose and four colours: black, grey, red and clear.

Clear Omnis mask (Dimitris Fifis)

The skirt and frame geometry have been updated for improved comfort and tight face seal, says Halcyon, and the low-volume profile makes the mask suitable for all diving styles. A custom-designed Symbios HUD mount is available for all three sizes.

Prices have yet to be released – details of the products can be found on the Halcyon Dive Systems website.