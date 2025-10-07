OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 Dive Torch Review: Adjustable Beam and 1500-Lumen USB-C Rechargeable Light

SRP: $160 / £189.95

Text and Photographs: Mark Evans

OrcaTorch continues to strengthen its reputation for producing dependable, high-performance underwater lighting, and the new ZD710 MK2 dive torch demonstrates why the brand has become a diver favourite. Compact yet powerful, this updated model delivers an impressive 1,500-lumen output, an adjustable beam angle from 4° to 72°, and the convenience of a USB-C rechargeable battery. Designed for both cold-water and tropical use, the ZD710 MK2 combines practicality, rugged construction, and versatility in a package that will appeal to recreational and technical divers alike.

Introduction – Compact Power and Versatility

Diver holding OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2, showing its compact size and ergonomic grip.

OrcaTorch continues to impress the diving community with its expanding range of reliable, high-performance underwater lights. The new OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 builds on that reputation, combining robust construction, an adjustable beam, and impressive brightness in a compact, travel-friendly form.

Sized ideally for use as a primary dive torch, the ZD710 MK2 fits comfortably in hand, even when wearing thick neoprene or drygloves, and remains light enough for warm-water travel.

Build Quality and Design

Close-up of OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 titanium push-button switch with battery indicator light.

True to the OrcaTorch aesthetic, the ZD710 MK2 features a hard-anodised aluminium body, toughened glass lens, and distinctive orange rubber inserts for grip and style. It feels sturdy yet refined, with the wider head design enabling one of its most practical functions — an adjustable beam.

This model allows quick, smooth beam control ranging from a tight 4° spotlight to a 72° flood, making it adaptable for everything from signalling to video illumination. The design also helps reduce backscatter in poor visibility by allowing precise beam width adjustment.

Performance and Beam Control

Close-up of OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 head showing adjustable beam angle from 4° spot to 72° flood.

Powered by a Luminus LED chip, the ZD710 MK2 produces a maximum output of 1,500 lumens. The ability to fine-tune the beam during a dive makes this torch suitable for multiple roles — signalling, exploring wrecks and caverns, or general illumination.

The beam adjustment mechanism works smoothly, even when wearing gloves. Divers can set the torch anywhere between the narrowest and widest angles to suit conditions and preferences.

Lighting Modes and Battery System

OrcaTorch 21700 rechargeable battery with built-in USB-C charging port and included cable

The ZD710 MK2 offers four brightness modes, controlled via a titanium alloy push-button switch:

Turbo Mode (1,500 lumens): momentary burst when button held

(1,500 lumens): momentary burst when button held High Mode (880 lumens): ~2h10m burn time

(880 lumens): ~2h10m burn time Medium Mode (420 lumens): ~3h15m burn time

(420 lumens): ~3h15m burn time Energy-Saving Mode (150 lumens): ~12h burn time

The switch includes a safety lock to prevent accidental activation, and a built-in battery indicator displays power levels (green, red, or flashing red).

Power comes from a 5,000mAh 21700 rechargeable battery with an integrated USB-C charging port, removing the need for a separate charger. Simply plug the cable directly into the battery — the red light indicates charging, and it turns green when full.

Mounting and Accessories

Depth-rated to 492ft (150m), the OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 dive light can be paired with multiple accessories, including the WS02 soft wrist mount, H620 Goodman handle, or ball-joint/helmet mounts.

It comes in a zippered protective case, complete with the 21700 rechargeable battery, USB-C cable, lanyard, three spare O-rings, and a bracket module.

Product Specifications – OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 Dive Torch

Feature Details Material Hard-anodised aluminium body with tempered glass lens LED Luminus LED chip Brightness Turbo: 1,500 lm / High: 880 lm / Medium: 420 lm / Low: 150 lm Beam Angle Adjustable from 4° to 72° Battery 5,000mAh 21700 Li-ion rechargeable (USB-C integrated charging) Burn Time Up to 12 hours (Energy-saving mode) Controls Titanium push-button with safety lock Battery Indicator Multi-colour LED (Green/Red/Flashing Red) Depth Rating 150m / 492ft Mount Compatibility WS02 wrist mount, H620 Goodman handle, helmet and ball-joint mounts Accessories Battery, cable, case, lanyard, O-rings, bracket module Price (SRP) $160 / £189.95

OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 torch packaged in a protective zippered case with included accessories.

Conclusion – OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 Dive Light

The OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 refines an already solid design into one of the most versatile and travel-friendly dive torches available. Its adjustable beam, USB-C rechargeable battery, and 1,500-lumen output provide excellent flexibility whether you’re exploring wrecks, signalling a buddy, or shooting video underwater.

Rugged, compact, and intelligently designed, this model cements OrcaTorch’s position as a leader in underwater lighting innovation. For divers seeking a dependable torch that performs across all environments, the ZD710 MK2 is a superb choice at a competitive price.

Frequently Asked Questions – OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2

Is the OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 suitable as a primary dive light? Yes. Its 1,500-lumen output, adjustable beam, and ergonomic design make it a capable primary torch for recreational or technical diving. Can you adjust the beam underwater? Yes. The beam can be smoothly adjusted from 4° to 72° with a twist of the head, even while wearing gloves. How do you charge the ZD710 MK2 battery? The 21700 rechargeable battery includes a built-in USB-C port. Plug in the cable directly — red light indicates charging, green means full. What is the depth rating? The torch is depth-rated to 150m (492ft), making it suitable for deep and technical dives. Does it have a lock function to prevent accidental activation? Yes. Press and hold the switch for five seconds to lock the torch, then double-click to unlock. What’s included in the box? The package includes the dive light, 21700 battery, USB-C cable, lanyard, spare O-rings, bracket, and a zippered protective case.