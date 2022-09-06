Pelagos 39: For sophisticated tech divers

With its new Pelagos 39 model, watch brand Tudor says it offers a chronometer “at the crossroads between the world of technical diving and urban sophistication”.

Waterproof to 200m, the traditional mechanical divers’ watch is made using grade 2 titanium. It has a 39mm case that is 5mm thick, sunray satin finishes on its unidirectional black ceramic rotating bezel, and a black dial.

Beneath the sapphire crystal, luminescent ceramic composite monobloc hour markers are used to optimise visibility in poor light conditions. The “Snowflake” hands are a hallmark of the brand, and the luminous elements use grade X1 Swiss Super-LumiNova. The Pelagos name is marked on the dial in red at 6 o’clock.

The self-winding mechanical movement is Manufacture Calibre MT5400, with a silicon hairspring and “weekend-proof” 70hr power reserve. It is said to exceed Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute requirements by offering a daily variation of no more than -2/+4sec.

The Pelagos 39 offers a choice of bracelet or rubber strap

The bracelet is also grade 2 titanium and has a T-fit clasp with a rapid length-adjustment facility and 25mm diver’s extension to allow the watch to be worn over a wetsuit. A black rubber strap with grade 2 titanium pin-buckle is also included in the package, along with a rubber extension piece that can extend the strap by up to 110mm.

The Pelagic 39 comes with a five-year transferable guarantee.

The Tudor brand was created by Rolex’s German founder Hans Wilsdorf in 1926. Its current family of technical divers' watches includes Pelagos, Pelagos LHD and Pelagos FXD models besides the Pelagos 39, offering functions “specific to highly specialised and relatively niche professional dives”.