Seac Feel Ultraflex 3mm Wetsuit Review: Flexible, Comfortable & Easy to Wear

Mark Evans

Back in the day, wetsuits were the bane of any diver’s existence. Fighting to get into tight, non-flexible, non-stretch neoprene suits was an absolute killer. When stretch neoprene came along, it was a game-changer, and wetsuits seem to have got easier to don ever since. However, this Seac Feel Ultraflex 3mm Wetsuit really ups the ease-to-get-on scene.

I took the Seac Feel Ultraflex 3mm suit with me to Egypt last month. The water temperature was going to be 27-28 degrees C, with the odd thermocline at depth, so a 3mm full suit offered the perfect level of thermal protection, especially for someone like me who tends to take things nice and slow underwater.

Seac Feel Ultraflex wetsuit with UltraStretch neoprene

The first day of diving, I pulled the suit out of my box and set about getting ready. In literally a matter of seconds, I had the suit up to my waist, and seconds later, my arms were in and I was reaching back for the zipper.

I was incredulous. I have used stretch-material wetsuits in the past, but this was next-level flexibility, and this is down to the Feel Ultraflex being made entirely out of UltraStretch material.

In the water, it was very comfortable and more than enough on the warmth front. Thanks to the astounding stretch of the neoprene, I never felt restricted at any time, both diving, and climbing up the boat ladder/being on the dive deck.

Mark Evans in the Seac Feel Ultraflex 3mm Wetsuit

Getting out of the suit was just as quick and easy as putting it on, and I found that it dried very quickly in the Egyptian sun. But even bone-dry and having been in extremely salty Red Sea water, it never lost any of its stretchiness.

Many of the others on the boat, and at some of the shorediving sites, watched me with envy getting fully into my wetsuit before they had even got their suit up one leg! I found I could wait until most people were at least halfway into their suits before I even needed to start the donning process.

In the water, it was very comfortable

It is a good-looking suit too, albeit in a simple, understated way, with just a few printed graphics to break up the black of the neoprene. There is even a little ‘’Italian design’ reminder in case you’d forgotten…

There are long pads on both knees and shins, but these are also quite stretchy, so while adding extra protection, they do not effective the ease of donning.

There is also a neat Velcro tab near the neck that has a ‘cover’ flap so when it is not in use holding the neoprene cover over the zipper, it won’t snag on other parts of your wetsuit.

The suit is so flexible, it would be ideal for use while paddleboarding or kayaking, for instance, as there is none of that restriction you can sometimes feel in other suits that are designed for diving when you are using them for other watersports.

The Seac Feel Ultraflex is available in six sizes in both male and female cuts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Seac Feel Ultraflex 3mm wetsuit good for warm-water diving? Yes, the 3mm thickness makes it ideal for water temperatures around 27–28°C, offering comfort without overheating. What makes the Seac Feel Ultraflex easier to put on than other wetsuits? It’s made entirely from UltraStretch neoprene, which provides next-level flexibility and effortless donning. Can the Seac Feel Ultraflex be used for other watersports besides diving? Absolutely. Its flexibility makes it great for paddleboarding, kayaking, and other watersports where unrestricted movement is key. How quickly does the Seac Feel Ultraflex dry after diving? The wetsuit dries fast in warm conditions, retaining its flexibility even after exposure to saltwater. Does the Seac Feel Ultraflex come in different sizes and styles? Yes, it’s available in six sizes and comes in both male and female cuts for the best fit.

This article was originally published in Scuba Diver UK #80

