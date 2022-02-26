Semitech promises year-round options

“New and improved” is how Northern Diver describes its three-piece wetsuit system, the Semitech.

Made from Yamamoto superstretch neoprene, the garments comprise a 5.5mm semi-dry long-john steamer, 6.5mm shortie and separate top-vented 5mm hood.

Built to offer year-round options as a flexible drysuit alternative, the steamer and shortie can be worn together for cold conditions, or separately for warmer dives. ND says that the system provides “excellent thermal protection in both challenging conditions and low temperatures”.

The material, described as “robust and strong, yet supple and flexible” is designed to be easy to get on and off while also providing freedom of movement in the water. Elbows and knees have been pre-bent and are padded.

The steamer features ND’s 3mm neoprene Thermal Shield vest to provide extra protection for a scuba diver’s chest and back.

The steamer’s plush inner lining is intended to supply comfort and warmth, and black skin neoprene is used for the seals, which are designed to be worn inverted to minimise flushing. Seams are triple-glued and blind-stitched. The rear-entry vertical YKK zip (with extra-long tape) and ankle zips have Velcro closing tabs.

The shortie has neck-, leg- and cuff-seals with skin on the inside, a YKK front-entry plastic zip with Velcro closing flap and rib skin with nylon underarm and side panels.

The hood is lined with plush superstretch neoprene, and the outside linked with a new 4000-8 anti-Velcro lining. The inner face-seal is of black skin neoprene, and the seams are glued and blind-stitched on the outside.

Northern Diver says it can customise the suit by printing any design or applying reflective banding. The Semitech comes in five sizes (S, M, L, XL and XXL) and its recommended retail price is £265.