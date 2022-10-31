Single-handed: Reservoir’s gauge-style dive-watch

Advertisements

Reservoir is based in Paris but makes its watches in Switzerland, and its products take their inspiration from precision measuring instruments such as gauges, counters and manometers from the worlds of car drivers, aircraft pilots, ship’s captains – and scuba divers.

The brand was established in 2017 and the maker says it is divers’ pressure gauges that have now inspired the design of its Hydrosphere Cenote. It reckons the new model is “upending the aesthetics of diving watches” with its single hand and 56-hour power reserve.

Reflecting the timepiece’s name, the green dial is meant to suggest the contrasting shades of a Mexican cenote’s waters. It features a sundial finish, white indices and a magnifier on the “jumping-hour” window.

The single-handed design is based on a diver’s SPG

Rated water-resistant to 250m, the Hydrosphere Cenote has a 45mm-diameter bronze case with satin finish, and a unidirectional ceramic rotating bezel with double scale for reading dive-stop times. It is powered by a new Caliber RSV-240 movement with automatic winding.

The watch has a screw-down crown, anti-reflective sapphire crystal, stainless-steel screwed back, helium valve and power indicator. A green NATO strap mounted on bronze stirrups and an additional black rubber strap are provided.

Out this December, the Reservoir Hydrosphere Cenote costs £4,400.