Slimness & stealth in Spence 300 Automatic

Slimness

Claimed to be the thinnest diving watch on the market, Spinnaker’s latest offering is called the Spence 300 Automatic.

“Carefully considered design and hand-assembled workmanship result in a timepiece that is under 11mm in thickness yet capable of enduring over 300m of water resistance,” says the Hong Kong-based watchmaker, which reckons this flattening exercise took its engineers well over a year’s head-scratching to perfect. 

The result is a wafer-thin watch with “barely felt slimness and stealth”, it says. It features ”broad arrow” hands and indices all treated with Super-LumiNova for easy reading in low visibility. The Spence 300 has a 24-jewel Japanese Miyota 9039 automatic movement delivering more than 42 hours of power

Indigo blue Spence, one of five colourways
Presentation case including alternative leather strap
The 40mm-diameter watch is available with pitch black, indigo blue, hickory brown, sea green or crimson red dial, and has a sapphire crystal lens with anti-reflective coating. It has a stainless-steel case, screw-lock crown and a unidirectional bezel with aluminium plate.

A solid 20mm bracelet is provided along with a hand-stitched leather strap for added versatility. The foldover buckle has a safety lock with push-button.

Last month Spinnaker introduced its limited edition £375 Hass watch, as reported on Divernet. Retail price of the slimline Spence is £500 and it can be bought direct from Spinnaker.

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
