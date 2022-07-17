Slimness & stealth in Spence 300 Automatic

Claimed to be the thinnest diving watch on the market, Spinnaker’s latest offering is called the Spence 300 Automatic.
“Carefully considered design and hand-assembled workmanship result in a timepiece that is under 11mm in thickness yet capable of enduring over 300m of water resistance,” says the Hong Kong-based watchmaker, which reckons this flattening exercise took its engineers well over a year’s head-scratching to perfect.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The result is a wafer-thin watch with “barely felt slimness and stealth”, it says. It features ”broad arrow” hands and indices all treated with Super-LumiNova for easy reading in low visibility. The Spence 300 has a 24-jewel Japanese Miyota 9039 automatic movement delivering more than 42 hours of power.
The 40mm-diameter watch is available with pitch black, indigo blue, hickory brown, sea green or crimson red dial, and has a sapphire crystal lens with anti-reflective coating. It has a stainless-steel case, screw-lock crown and a unidirectional bezel with aluminium plate.
A solid 20mm bracelet is provided along with a hand-stitched leather strap for added versatility. The foldover buckle has a safety lock with push-button.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behaviour or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behaviour or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.