Latest Hammond suited to travelling divers

The Pro-Elite Lite SD is the latest scuba-diving self-donning drysuit from Hammond and it comes with plenty of extras as standard, says the Dartford-based manufacturer.

The suit features neoprene neck- and wrist-seals, neoprene boots, front zipper with wet cover, knee and shoulder reinforcement, swivel inflation and hose, auto dump, elasticated rear waist and braces, two pockets, fly zip and cover.

The Pro-Elite Lite SD differs from the established Pro-Elite in that it is made from lighter material for flexibility, weight-saving and minimal restriction while, says Hammond, maintaining it’s durability. 

Hammond Drysuit Pro Elite Lite SD 2
Front zipper with cover
Hammond Drysuit Pro Elite Lite SD 5
Capacious pocket

While suitable for everyone, it says, this model could appeal especially to smaller divers and/or those who tend to travel with their drysuit.

The new Hammond suit is tailored to the diver’s dimensions for comfort and, unlike the black or black-and-red Pro-Elite, comes in no fewer than six colourways – olive (as shown), red, navy, yellow, black or royal blue.

The starting price is £1,890 – £305 less than for the Pro-Elite SD.

Also on Divernet: Divers’ Complete Guide to Drysuit Selection, Dive Like A Pro: Drysuit diving, Cold water calling: that first drysuit dive

