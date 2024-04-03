Latest Hammond suited to travelling divers

The Pro-Elite Lite SD is the latest scuba-diving self-donning drysuit from Hammond and it comes with plenty of extras as standard, says the Dartford-based manufacturer.

The suit features neoprene neck- and wrist-seals, neoprene boots, front zipper with wet cover, knee and shoulder reinforcement, swivel inflation and hose, auto dump, elasticated rear waist and braces, two pockets, fly zip and cover.

The Pro-Elite Lite SD differs from the established Pro-Elite in that it is made from lighter material for flexibility, weight-saving and minimal restriction while, says Hammond, maintaining it’s durability.

Front zipper with cover Capacious pocket

While suitable for everyone, it says, this model could appeal especially to smaller divers and/or those who tend to travel with their drysuit.

The new Hammond suit is tailored to the diver’s dimensions for comfort and, unlike the black or black-and-red Pro-Elite, comes in no fewer than six colourways – olive (as shown), red, navy, yellow, black or royal blue.

The starting price is £1,890 – £305 less than for the Pro-Elite SD.

