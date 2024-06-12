Unboxing the Mares Puck 4 dive-computer

Last Updated on June 12, 2024 by Steve Weinman

Today, I’ve got my hands on Mares’ latest version of the Puck dive-computer, the Puck 4, which was first seen at the British Go Diving Show earlier this year.

The Puck 4 is a large screen recreational dive-computer with a sharp new chip-on-glass display. This advanced display technology helps keep the price down and looks great from a range of different angles.

The Puck 4 also features a snazzy new design for the body, making it feel a little sleeker compared to previous versions of the Puck range. Unlike its bulkier predecessors, the Puck 4 feels quite nice and sleek on your wrist.

Key Features of the Mares Puck 4

Colour Options

There are five colours currently available for the Puck 4: Blue, Aqua, Yellow, Orange and Dark Grey.

Dimensions

The main body of the computer measures 23mm in depth and 61mm across. It’s a decent chunky size without being too large on the wrist. I wore it for an extended period during the day, and it never really got in the way.

Strap Design

The traditional rubber watch-style strap features a funky hexagonal pattern on one side and a textured grip on the inside to better hold the Puck 4 where you want it on your sleeve.

The long side is extra long to wrap around thicker wetsuits and dry suits, and the buckle side has a traditional wave design to compensate for compressing and expanding exposure protection during the dive. The straps are easy to remove and replace by pushing on the metal pins with a small tool.

User-Replaceable Battery

The Puck 4 uses a CR2450 battery, a fairly common size, ensuring a reliable power source with a lifespan of up to 100 dives, depending on how much you use features like the backlight.

Weight and Build Quality

The unit itself, including the strap, weighs in at 104g, which is negligible. Despite its light weight, it has a good solid feel to it, providing a sense of durability and quality.

Single Button Interface

The single-button user interface on the bottom is easy to navigate. The button has good detailing and plenty of movement, making it user-friendly even with thick gloves.

Display and Backlight

The screen measures 38mm across and has 800 segments to spell out as much information as possible. It includes a backlight that you can activate in low light conditions, with adjustable settings between 2 and 12 seconds.

Diving Modes

The Puck 4 is made to function down to 150m and includes three diving modes: Air, Nitrox and Bottom Timer. Air and Nitrox modes run off the Buhlmann ZHL-16C algorithm with adjustable gradient factors. Nitrox mode supports mixes from 21% to 99%, and you can set up to three nitrox mixes for a single dive.

Bottom Timer Mode

The bottom timer mode includes a resettable average depth and a stopwatch, adding practicality for technical divers using rebreathers or those needing detailed timing capabilities.

Bluetooth Connectivity

The Puck 4 features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to pair your dive-computer with the Mares or MySSI app for firmware updates and to save a digital copy of your logbook.

Logbook Capacity

The Puck 4 can record 100 hours or 100 dives, whichever comes first, before it starts to overwrite the oldest dive.

Alarms and Alerts

You can set multiple alarms, including maximum depth and dive-time alerts, to ensure safe diving practices. You can also disable audible alarms if you prefer a beep-free dive.

Performance and User Experience

The Mares Puck 4 stands out with its large, easy-to-read display and robust build quality. It feels solid yet comfortable on the wrist, and the user-friendly interface makes it a great choice for both novice and experienced divers. The Bluetooth connectivity is a handy feature for keeping your dive-logs up to date and for applying firmware updates.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Affordable price point

Large, clear display

User-friendly single-button interface

Multiple gas mix capability

Durable construction

Cons:

No wireless air integration

No built-in digital compass

Limited app functionality for changing settings

Conclusion

The Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer is an excellent choice for recreational divers who want a feature-rich, reliable and easy-to-use dive-computer without breaking the bank. Its combination of advanced features, sleek design and affordable price make it a standout option in the budget dive computer range.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Mares Puck 4, head over to scuba.com, and check out Scuba Diver Magazine for more scuba gear reviews and advice.