Oceanic+ 2.0 suits Apple Watch Ultra to freedivers

The Oceanic+ app that turns the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 into a 40m-rated dive-computer has been updated to include a Freedive mode with the same depth capacity. A number of other new features are also provided by Oceanic+ 2.0 for both the watches and housed iPhones, including more advanced image-editing.

Freedive mode contains features specific to breath-hold activities and training, with custom alarms for target depth, maximum dive-time, sequential depth, surface time and maximum session time.

For each alarm, the diver receives both haptic (vibration) and visual notifications. Additional features on the updated app include surface heart-rate tracking, heart-rate training zones and surface data.

Freedive, planning and image-editing features of the Oceanic+ 2.0 for Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone

Freedive mode also includes a Stealth mode feature that automatically dims the screen while under water, disabling all haptics and alarms and reducing display brightness on the dive by 90%.

This is considerately designed to avoid startling fish during your descent, encouraging them to stick around. The display automatically reverts to normal brightness with all surface alarms intact once the diver returns to the surface.

The logbook brings up a detailed view of each dive, including total session-time, maximum dive-time and depth achieved, total number of dives and coldest water temperature. Each dive is shown on a map from start to end-point.

While freedivers can use the watches to obtain real-time critical data, Oceanic+ 2.0 on iPhone offers a more detailed view of freedives, says manufacturer Huish Outdoors. All dives are automatically saved in the logbook, showing individual session statistics with detailed dive information and an overall summary.

Ascent and descent times, heart-rate data from each session to provide a recovery assessment, relaxation improvement and enhancement of CO 2 recovery resistance are all included.

Activity Map

Another enhancement with Oceanic+ 2.0 is an Activity Map that allows divers to visualise their dives on a global mat, showing hotspots with colour-coded indicators for different modes, such as Scuba or Freedive. Divers can also enter start and end tank pressure and tank type in their logbook, and export all dives to a preferred logbook.

Diver Generated Content is designed to improve planning. Real-time water temperatures at various depths, as reported by the Oceanic+ diving community, can be relayed to each diver, while a Weight Planner is now provided to help divers determine the amount of ballast needed for their dive.

Basic Oceanic+ app features are free but subscriptions apply for more advanced requirements

Dive photos and videos taken with the patent-pending Oceanic+ dive housing for the iPhone are now seamlessly integrated into divers’ logs, says Huish, allowing them to overlay their dive profile with visuals and instantly share their dive stories if they wish to do so.

Oceanic+ 2.0 includes advanced editing capabilities for both photos and videos taken with the housed iPhone. The free version includes automatic colour-correction, while the premium version provides access to advanced editing, including adjustment of blue or green colour dominance, use of keyframes to colour-correct videos and correction of imported media taken with other devices.

The paid subscription version is needed for these advanced image-handling features and Freedive mode. Subs are US $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, while a Freedive standalone subscription on the Apple Watch Ultra costs $4.99 a month.

The Oceanic+ 2.0 app is available on the App Store for Apple Watch and iPhone, and it can be downloaded here.

