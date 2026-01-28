Magazine Subscriptions
No ads for £3/month
Sign in

13th Annual Ocean Film Festival World Tour

Find us on Google News
13th Annual Ocean Film Festival World Tour
Advertisement
Table of contents
Table of contents

Dive into the Depths of the 13th Annual Ocean Film Festival World Tour Featuring 3 Standout Australian Films, Touring Australia This March

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour, now in its 13th year, is set to make a splash across Australia this March, returning with a powerful and visually stunning line-up of films that celebrate the ocean from every angle — above the surface, beneath the waves, and deep into the stories that connect us all to the sea.

This year’s tour promises an unforgettable night out for ocean lovers, featuring three remarkable films from Australian filmmakers, alongside three equally inspiring international films.From high-stakes adventure and record-breaking journeys to intimate portraits of marine life and environmental restoration, the 2026 program is packed with breathtaking cinematography, inspiring characters, and a deep respect for the ocean and the communities shaped by it.

One of the standout films in the 2026 program is The Raftsmen, an epic story of courage and endurance. Twelve unlikely adventurers from seven different countries come together to attempt a feat few would dare imagine — crossing the world’s largest ocean on three handmade wooden rafts, guided only by the sun and stars. Battling storms, starvation and the psychological toll of life at sea, their six-month journey remains the longest raft expedition ever completed. Now, fifty years later, the original 16mm footage has been beautifully restored into 4K by a Brisbane based filmmaker, allowing modern audiences to witness the sheer scale of this once-in-a-lifetime ocean odyssey.

Jemima Robinson, Founder and CEO of the Ocean Film Festival World Tour, says the 2026 season continues the festival’s mission to share ocean stories that move, inspire and connect audiences.

“As we head into our 13th year, the Ocean Film Festival World Tour remains a celebration of the ocean in all its beauty, power and vulnerability,” said Robinson.
 “Each film in the 2026 program offers something special — whether it’s extraordinary adventure, breathtaking marine life, the people dedicating their lives to protecting the sea or a call to action from our audience. We can’t wait to bring this year’s line-up to Australian audiences this March.”

The 2026 festival program also showcases a diverse mix of films that span science, conservation, surf culture and wildlife wonder — including The Kelp Collector, a beautifully intimate Australian short following retired scientist Sandy Webb as she documents and preserves the algae species of Port Phillip Bay, and A Dragon’s Dance, an underwater poetic tribute to the leafy sea dragon and the extraordinary biodiversity of Australia’s Great Southern Reef.

International films also take audiences far beyond home waters, including Stone Biter: Saving The Arctic Sea Forests from Norway, a powerful story of restoration and hope in a fragile Arctic ecosystem, and Antarctica: Domain One from Argentina, narrated by surfing icon Kelly Slater, which follows two brothers on an expedition through Antarctica while shining a spotlight on climate impacts and the urgent need for Marine Protected Areas.

Adding even more heart to the line-up is Brazil’s TAINÁ, an inspiring portrait of professional surfer Tainá Hinckel as she reflects on her journey through surfing, identity and ambition — pursuing the dream of Olympic qualification and taking on some of the world’s most dangerous waves.

Robinson says what makes the Ocean Film Festival World Tour so special is the way it brings people together through a shared love of the sea.

“It’s always incredible to see audiences come out year after year — not just to watch beautiful films, but to feel part of something bigger,” Robinson said.
 “The ocean connects all of us, and this event is a chance to celebrate that connection on the big screen.”

The family-friendly Ocean Film Festival World Tour 2026 kicks off across Australia this March, touring nationally and inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a night of unforgettable ocean storytelling.

Tickets are available via oceanfilmfestivalaustralia.com.au

Film Descriptions

THE RAFTSMEN (tour edit)

Australia : 48 minutes

Twelve misfits from seven countries unite on an explorer’s crazy dream. Their aim is to cross the world’s largest ocean on three handmade wooden rafts with only the stars and sun to guide them. Battling storms, sharks and psychological demons, their epic six months at sea remains the world’s longest ever raft journey. Now, fifty years on, their original 16mm footage has been beautifully remastered into 4K and the surviving raftsmen finally share their incredible story.

6566 scan 01 004
13th Annual Ocean Film Festival World Tour 6

THE KELP COLLECTOR

Australia : 5 minutes

After decades dedicated to a career in science, Sandy Webb has found a new passion in retirement: meticulously collecting and cataloguing the diverse algae species that inhabit the waters of Port Phillip Bay near her Williamstown home. With the precision of a scientist and the eye of an artist, she transforms her marine discoveries into exquisite pressed seaweed specimens. This intimate portrait reveals how Sandy’s dedication to documenting local marine life connects her more deeply to the coastal environment she calls home.

Kelp Collector JackBreedon 1
13th Annual Ocean Film Festival World Tour 7

STONE BITER: SAVING THE ARCTIC SEA FORESTS

Norway: 20 minutes

When an Italian photographer moves to Northern Norway, he carries a dream: to explore the icy Arctic waters and film the iconic wolffish amongst lush kelp forests. But beneath the surface, he finds a stark reality – an ocean floor stripped bare, where the once-thriving sea forests have nearly vanished.

As Ismaele learns to navigate the cold, unfamiliar sea, he unravels the mystery of the missing kelp. Along the way, he meets scientists, volunteers, and local experts who refuse to give up on the ocean they love. Together, they’re building a new kind of movement rooted in resilience, restoration, and hope.

Photo 3 Stone Biter Stills 4
13th Annual Ocean Film Festival World Tour 8

ANTARCTICA: DOMAIN ONE

Argentina: 27 minutes

Narrated by surfing legend Kelly Slater, this stunning documentary follows two Argentinian brothers on an extraordinary expedition to the end of the Earth. United by their passion for riding waves and protecting our oceans, the Gauchos del Mar embark on a sailing, trekking, and surfing adventure through Antarctica’s breathtaking landscapes.

But this journey reveals more than spectacular scenery and incredible wildlife encounters. As they navigate wild weather and pristine waters, the brothers witness firsthand the fragile balance of a continent under siege – from the accelerating impacts of climate change to industrial fishing fleets decimating vital krill populations that sustain the entire Antarctic ecosystem.

Antarctica belongs to all of us. Yet without urgent action to establish Marine Protected Areas, we risk losing this irreplaceable wilderness forever.

This is more than a film about adventure. It’s a powerful rallying cry for the conservation of our planet’s last great frontier – and a reminder that what happens in Antarctica affects us all.

Will you answer the call?

15 GDM ANT23 PRADA 127
13th Annual Ocean Film Festival World Tour 9

A DRAGON’S DANCE

Australia: 5 minutes

Beneath the waves of Australia’s Great Southern Reef, a creature of myth and wonder performs an ancient ritual.

This mesmerising short film follows the enchanting lifecycle of the leafy sea dragon, one of the ocean’s most extraordinary and elusive inhabitants. Cloaked in nature’s most intricate disguise, these delicate dragons drift through their kelp kingdom with a grace that defies their struggle to survive.

From courtship displays that shimmer with otherworldly grace to the remarkable moment when males cradle precious eggs on their own bodies, witness an intimate portrait of nature’s most devoted fathers. Through changing seasons and shifting currents, we journey alongside these fragile masters of disguise as they navigate the challenges of life in one of the world’s most biodiverse temperate reefs.

Part wildlife documentary, part underwater poetry, “A Dragon’s Dance” captures the delicate beauty and resilience of a species found nowhere else on Earth – and reminds us why protecting Australia’s Great Southern Reef matters now more than ever.

Prepare to be spellbound by nature’s most elegant dancer.

TAINÁ

Brazil: 15 minutes

The life story of Tainá Hinckel, a prominent Brazilian professional surfer, unfolds through dives into her memories, woven together with intimate talks, old photographs, and letters written to herself. From her small town childhood to the challenges of being a woman in surfing, Tainá faces her greatest dream and challenge: competing for her first Olympic Game in one of the most dangerous waves in the world’s surfing, at Teahupoo in Tahiti.

Photo 8 Taina Hinckel Foto William Zimmermann 49
13th Annual Ocean Film Festival World Tour 10

Tour Dates & Locations

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

Canberra — National Film & Sound Archives

McCoy Circuit, Acton

  • Wednesday, 11 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Thursday, 12 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Friday, 13 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

NEW SOUTH WALES

Avalon Beach — United Cinemas

39 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon Beach

  • Friday, 20 March 2026 — 6:30pm–9:30pm

Avoca Beach — Avoca Beach Picture Theatre

69 Avoca Drive, Avoca Beach

  • Thursday, 5 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Brunswick Heads — Brunswick Picture House

30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads

  • Friday, 6 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Saturday, 7 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Coffs Harbour — Jetty Memorial Theatre

337 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour

  • Friday, 20 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Forster / Tuncurry — Great Lakes Cinema 3

108 Manning Street, Tuncurry

  • Friday, 13 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Newcastle (Kotara) — Event Cinemas

Westfield Kotara Rooftop, Cnr Northcott Dr & Park Ave, Kotara

  • Wednesday, 11 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Sydney City — Event Cinemas

505/525 George St, Sydney NSW 2000

  • Wednesday, 18 March 2026 — 6:15pm–9:30pm (Allocated Seating)

Sydney East (Randwick) — Randwick Ritz

43 St Pauls St, Randwick

  • Tuesday, 10 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Wednesday, 11 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Sydney North (Cremorne) — Hayden Orpheum

380 Military Rd, Cremorne

  • Thursday, 12 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Friday, 13 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Wollongong — Uni Movies UOW

University of Wollongong, University Hall, Northfields Ave

  • Thursday, 19 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Alice Springs — Araluen Arts Centre

61 Larapinta Drive
 Box Office: (08) 8951 1120

  • Thursday, 5 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Darwin — Deckchair Cinema

Jervois Rd, Darwin

  • Tuesday, 16 June 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Wednesday, 17 June 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

QUEENSLAND

Brisbane — Brisbane Powerhouse

119 Lamington St, New Farm

  • Wednesday, 11 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Thursday, 12 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Friday, 13 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Saturday, 14 March 2026 — 2:00pm–5:00pm

  • Saturday, 14 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Cairns — Cairns Performing Arts Centre

9–11 Florence St, Cairns City

  • Friday, 13 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Gold Coast — Home of the Arts

135 Bundall Rd, Surfers Paradise

  • Thursday, 5 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Noosa — The J

60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Heads

  • Wednesday, 18 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Thursday, 19 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Townsville — Townsville Civic Theatre

41 Boundary St, South Townsville

  • Thursday, 12 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Adelaide — The Capri Theatre

141 Goodwood Rd, Goodwood

  • Saturday, 14 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Victor Harbor — Victa Cinema

37–41 Ocean St, Victor Harbor

  • Saturday, 27 June 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

TASMANIA

Hobart — Wrest Point Casino

410 Sandy Bay Rd, Sandy Bay

  • Thursday, 19 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Launceston — Star Theatre

217b Invermay Rd, Invermay

  • Friday, 20 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

VICTORIA

Geelong — Village Cinemas

194–200 Ryrie St, Geelong VIC 3220

  • Wednesday, 25 March 2026 — 6:30pm–9:30pm

Melbourne (Astor) — Astor Theatre

1 Chapel St, St Kilda

  • Wednesday, 18 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Melbourne (RMIT Capitol) — RMIT Capitol

113 Swanston St, Melbourne

  • Friday, 20 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Rosebud — Peninsula Cinemas Rosebud

30 Rosebud Parade, Rosebud

  • Thursday, 12 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Phillip Island — Berninneit Theatre

91–97 Thompson Ave, Cowes

  • 10–12 July 2025 — 6:30pm–9:30pm (On Sale Soon)

Warrnambool — Capitol Cinema

54 Kepler St, Warrnambool

  • Thursday, 26 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Albany — Albany Entertainment Centre

2 Toll Pl, Albany

  • Friday, 20 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Broome — Sun Pictures

Canarvon St, Broome

  • Saturday, 7 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Bunbury — Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre

2 Blair St, Bunbury

  • Thursday, 19 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Geraldton — Queens Park Theatre

Cathedral Ave, Geraldton WA 6531

  • Saturday, 21 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Margaret River — Margaret River HEART (Main Theatre)

47 Wallcliffe Road, Margaret River

  • Saturday, 21 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

Perth — State Theatre Centre of WA

174–176 William St, Perth

  • Wednesday, 11 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Thursday, 12 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Friday, 13 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

  • Saturday, 14 March 2026 — 2:00pm–5:00pm

  • Saturday, 14 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Ian: DIVE LIKE A PRO: RIB diving
Steve Weinman: Scientific diver goes missing in Antarctica
Steve Weinman: US freediving pioneer Bob Croft dies at 91
Jeff Croft: US freediving pioneer Bob Croft dies at 91
Jared: Liveaboard shuts down – leaving divers out of pocket
steve: Philippine Coast Guard search for 11 missing divers
Pauline Clayton: Diving with Nigel Marsh: Four Decades Documenting Marine Life Underwater
Steve Weinman: Philippine Coast Guard search for 11 missing divers
Roberta: Yellow sub hits one dive-boat, has cable cut by another
Jack Reed: Divers find The Tragic White Ship
Recent News
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month
Find us on Google News