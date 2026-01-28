13th Annual Ocean Film Festival World Tour

Dive into the Depths of the 13th Annual Ocean Film Festival World Tour Featuring 3 Standout Australian Films, Touring Australia This March

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour, now in its 13th year, is set to make a splash across Australia this March, returning with a powerful and visually stunning line-up of films that celebrate the ocean from every angle — above the surface, beneath the waves, and deep into the stories that connect us all to the sea.

This year’s tour promises an unforgettable night out for ocean lovers, featuring three remarkable films from Australian filmmakers, alongside three equally inspiring international films.From high-stakes adventure and record-breaking journeys to intimate portraits of marine life and environmental restoration, the 2026 program is packed with breathtaking cinematography, inspiring characters, and a deep respect for the ocean and the communities shaped by it.

One of the standout films in the 2026 program is The Raftsmen, an epic story of courage and endurance. Twelve unlikely adventurers from seven different countries come together to attempt a feat few would dare imagine — crossing the world’s largest ocean on three handmade wooden rafts, guided only by the sun and stars. Battling storms, starvation and the psychological toll of life at sea, their six-month journey remains the longest raft expedition ever completed. Now, fifty years later, the original 16mm footage has been beautifully restored into 4K by a Brisbane based filmmaker, allowing modern audiences to witness the sheer scale of this once-in-a-lifetime ocean odyssey.

Jemima Robinson, Founder and CEO of the Ocean Film Festival World Tour, says the 2026 season continues the festival’s mission to share ocean stories that move, inspire and connect audiences.

“As we head into our 13th year, the Ocean Film Festival World Tour remains a celebration of the ocean in all its beauty, power and vulnerability,” said Robinson.

“Each film in the 2026 program offers something special — whether it’s extraordinary adventure, breathtaking marine life, the people dedicating their lives to protecting the sea or a call to action from our audience. We can’t wait to bring this year’s line-up to Australian audiences this March.”

The 2026 festival program also showcases a diverse mix of films that span science, conservation, surf culture and wildlife wonder — including The Kelp Collector, a beautifully intimate Australian short following retired scientist Sandy Webb as she documents and preserves the algae species of Port Phillip Bay, and A Dragon’s Dance, an underwater poetic tribute to the leafy sea dragon and the extraordinary biodiversity of Australia’s Great Southern Reef.

International films also take audiences far beyond home waters, including Stone Biter: Saving The Arctic Sea Forests from Norway, a powerful story of restoration and hope in a fragile Arctic ecosystem, and Antarctica: Domain One from Argentina, narrated by surfing icon Kelly Slater, which follows two brothers on an expedition through Antarctica while shining a spotlight on climate impacts and the urgent need for Marine Protected Areas.

Adding even more heart to the line-up is Brazil’s TAINÁ, an inspiring portrait of professional surfer Tainá Hinckel as she reflects on her journey through surfing, identity and ambition — pursuing the dream of Olympic qualification and taking on some of the world’s most dangerous waves.

Robinson says what makes the Ocean Film Festival World Tour so special is the way it brings people together through a shared love of the sea.

“It’s always incredible to see audiences come out year after year — not just to watch beautiful films, but to feel part of something bigger,” Robinson said.

“The ocean connects all of us, and this event is a chance to celebrate that connection on the big screen.”

The family-friendly Ocean Film Festival World Tour 2026 kicks off across Australia this March, touring nationally and inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a night of unforgettable ocean storytelling.

Tickets are available via oceanfilmfestivalaustralia.com.au

Film Descriptions

THE RAFTSMEN (tour edit)

Australia : 48 minutes

Twelve misfits from seven countries unite on an explorer’s crazy dream. Their aim is to cross the world’s largest ocean on three handmade wooden rafts with only the stars and sun to guide them. Battling storms, sharks and psychological demons, their epic six months at sea remains the world’s longest ever raft journey. Now, fifty years on, their original 16mm footage has been beautifully remastered into 4K and the surviving raftsmen finally share their incredible story.

THE KELP COLLECTOR

Australia : 5 minutes

After decades dedicated to a career in science, Sandy Webb has found a new passion in retirement: meticulously collecting and cataloguing the diverse algae species that inhabit the waters of Port Phillip Bay near her Williamstown home. With the precision of a scientist and the eye of an artist, she transforms her marine discoveries into exquisite pressed seaweed specimens. This intimate portrait reveals how Sandy’s dedication to documenting local marine life connects her more deeply to the coastal environment she calls home.

STONE BITER: SAVING THE ARCTIC SEA FORESTS

Norway: 20 minutes

When an Italian photographer moves to Northern Norway, he carries a dream: to explore the icy Arctic waters and film the iconic wolffish amongst lush kelp forests. But beneath the surface, he finds a stark reality – an ocean floor stripped bare, where the once-thriving sea forests have nearly vanished.

As Ismaele learns to navigate the cold, unfamiliar sea, he unravels the mystery of the missing kelp. Along the way, he meets scientists, volunteers, and local experts who refuse to give up on the ocean they love. Together, they’re building a new kind of movement rooted in resilience, restoration, and hope.

ANTARCTICA: DOMAIN ONE

Argentina: 27 minutes

Narrated by surfing legend Kelly Slater, this stunning documentary follows two Argentinian brothers on an extraordinary expedition to the end of the Earth. United by their passion for riding waves and protecting our oceans, the Gauchos del Mar embark on a sailing, trekking, and surfing adventure through Antarctica’s breathtaking landscapes.

But this journey reveals more than spectacular scenery and incredible wildlife encounters. As they navigate wild weather and pristine waters, the brothers witness firsthand the fragile balance of a continent under siege – from the accelerating impacts of climate change to industrial fishing fleets decimating vital krill populations that sustain the entire Antarctic ecosystem.

Antarctica belongs to all of us. Yet without urgent action to establish Marine Protected Areas, we risk losing this irreplaceable wilderness forever.

This is more than a film about adventure. It’s a powerful rallying cry for the conservation of our planet’s last great frontier – and a reminder that what happens in Antarctica affects us all.

Will you answer the call?

A DRAGON’S DANCE

Australia: 5 minutes

Beneath the waves of Australia’s Great Southern Reef, a creature of myth and wonder performs an ancient ritual.

This mesmerising short film follows the enchanting lifecycle of the leafy sea dragon, one of the ocean’s most extraordinary and elusive inhabitants. Cloaked in nature’s most intricate disguise, these delicate dragons drift through their kelp kingdom with a grace that defies their struggle to survive.

From courtship displays that shimmer with otherworldly grace to the remarkable moment when males cradle precious eggs on their own bodies, witness an intimate portrait of nature’s most devoted fathers. Through changing seasons and shifting currents, we journey alongside these fragile masters of disguise as they navigate the challenges of life in one of the world’s most biodiverse temperate reefs.

Part wildlife documentary, part underwater poetry, “A Dragon’s Dance” captures the delicate beauty and resilience of a species found nowhere else on Earth – and reminds us why protecting Australia’s Great Southern Reef matters now more than ever.

Prepare to be spellbound by nature’s most elegant dancer.

TAINÁ

Brazil: 15 minutes

The life story of Tainá Hinckel, a prominent Brazilian professional surfer, unfolds through dives into her memories, woven together with intimate talks, old photographs, and letters written to herself. From her small town childhood to the challenges of being a woman in surfing, Tainá faces her greatest dream and challenge: competing for her first Olympic Game in one of the most dangerous waves in the world’s surfing, at Teahupoo in Tahiti.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

Canberra — National Film & Sound Archives

McCoy Circuit, Acton

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





— 7:00pm–10:00pm Thursday, 12 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





— 7:00pm–10:00pm Friday, 13 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





NEW SOUTH WALES

Avalon Beach — United Cinemas

39 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon Beach

Friday, 20 March 2026 — 6:30pm–9:30pm





Avoca Beach — Avoca Beach Picture Theatre

69 Avoca Drive, Avoca Beach

Thursday, 5 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Brunswick Heads — Brunswick Picture House

30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads

Friday, 6 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





— 7:00pm–10:00pm Saturday, 7 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Coffs Harbour — Jetty Memorial Theatre

337 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour

Friday, 20 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Forster / Tuncurry — Great Lakes Cinema 3

108 Manning Street, Tuncurry

Friday, 13 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Newcastle (Kotara) — Event Cinemas

Westfield Kotara Rooftop, Cnr Northcott Dr & Park Ave, Kotara

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Sydney City — Event Cinemas

505/525 George St, Sydney NSW 2000

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 — 6:15pm–9:30pm (Allocated Seating)





Sydney East (Randwick) — Randwick Ritz

43 St Pauls St, Randwick

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





— 7:00pm–10:00pm Wednesday, 11 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Sydney North (Cremorne) — Hayden Orpheum

380 Military Rd, Cremorne

Thursday, 12 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





— 7:00pm–10:00pm Friday, 13 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Wollongong — Uni Movies UOW

University of Wollongong, University Hall, Northfields Ave

Thursday, 19 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





NORTHERN TERRITORY

Alice Springs — Araluen Arts Centre

61 Larapinta Drive

Box Office: (08) 8951 1120

Thursday, 5 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Darwin — Deckchair Cinema

Jervois Rd, Darwin

Tuesday, 16 June 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





— 7:00pm–10:00pm Wednesday, 17 June 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





QUEENSLAND

Brisbane — Brisbane Powerhouse

119 Lamington St, New Farm

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





— 7:00pm–10:00pm Thursday, 12 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





— 7:00pm–10:00pm Friday, 13 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





— 7:00pm–10:00pm Saturday, 14 March 2026 — 2:00pm–5:00pm





— 2:00pm–5:00pm Saturday, 14 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Cairns — Cairns Performing Arts Centre

9–11 Florence St, Cairns City

Friday, 13 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Gold Coast — Home of the Arts

135 Bundall Rd, Surfers Paradise

Thursday, 5 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Noosa — The J

60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Heads

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





— 7:00pm–10:00pm Thursday, 19 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Townsville — Townsville Civic Theatre

41 Boundary St, South Townsville

Thursday, 12 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Adelaide — The Capri Theatre

141 Goodwood Rd, Goodwood

Saturday, 14 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Victor Harbor — Victa Cinema

37–41 Ocean St, Victor Harbor

Saturday, 27 June 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





TASMANIA

Hobart — Wrest Point Casino

410 Sandy Bay Rd, Sandy Bay

Thursday, 19 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Launceston — Star Theatre

217b Invermay Rd, Invermay

Friday, 20 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





VICTORIA

Geelong — Village Cinemas

194–200 Ryrie St, Geelong VIC 3220

Wednesday, 25 March 2026 — 6:30pm–9:30pm





Melbourne (Astor) — Astor Theatre

1 Chapel St, St Kilda

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Melbourne (RMIT Capitol) — RMIT Capitol

113 Swanston St, Melbourne

Friday, 20 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Rosebud — Peninsula Cinemas Rosebud

30 Rosebud Parade, Rosebud

Thursday, 12 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Phillip Island — Berninneit Theatre

91–97 Thompson Ave, Cowes

10–12 July 2025 — 6:30pm–9:30pm (On Sale Soon)





Warrnambool — Capitol Cinema

54 Kepler St, Warrnambool

Thursday, 26 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Albany — Albany Entertainment Centre

2 Toll Pl, Albany

Friday, 20 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Broome — Sun Pictures

Canarvon St, Broome

Saturday, 7 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Bunbury — Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre

2 Blair St, Bunbury

Thursday, 19 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Geraldton — Queens Park Theatre

Cathedral Ave, Geraldton WA 6531

Saturday, 21 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Margaret River — Margaret River HEART (Main Theatre)

47 Wallcliffe Road, Margaret River

Saturday, 21 March 2026 — 7:00pm–10:00pm





Perth — State Theatre Centre of WA

174–176 William St, Perth