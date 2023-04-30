4 missing as Philippines dive liveaboard sinks

DreamKeeper liveaboard in the Philippines (PCG)
DreamKeeper liveaboard (PCG)

Four people remained missing after 28 had been rescued from a sinking dive liveaboard in the remote Philippines diving location of Tubbataha Reef this morning (30 April).

The Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) was co-ordinating search and rescue operations involving other emergency services and dive-boats following the sinking of the motor yacht DreamKeeper in unexplained circumstances at around 10am. Weather conditions in the area were said to be good.

The liveaboard had left San Remegio on Cebu on Thursday afternoon (27 April), completing the 250 nautical mile trip west to Tubbataha by yesterday afternoon (29 April). The protected marine park in the middle of the Sulu Sea is noted for its biodiversity and regarded as one of the Philippines’ best diving locations.

The 32 people onboard DreamKeeper had included 12 guests, four of whom were said to be Chinese, 15 crew and a dive-team of five. Those still missing were reported to be the liveaboard’s owner, one divemaster and two guests.

The nearest land is the island of Palawan, 90 nautical miles west of Tubbataha. Coast Guard District Palawan alerted its command centre at 6.50am and the multi-role response vessel BRP Melchora Aquino was dispatched to the scene.

BRP Melchora Aquino (MaxDefense Philippines)
BRP Melchora Aquino (MaxDefense Philippines)

The rescued divers and crew were taken onboard the Coast Guard patrol boat BRP Teresa Magbanua for medical examination before being taken to Puerto Princesa City on Palawan.

The news of DreamKeeper’s sinking comes only six days after that of the Red Sea dive liveaboard Carlton Queen at Abu Nuhas, reported on Divernet.

Also on Divernet: How To Live On LiveaboardsHow Well-Covered Is Your Liveaboard Trip?

Follow Divernet on Google News
Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
DownloadApple PodcastsSpotifyShare Leave a ReviewGoogle PodcastsPlayer EmbedListen in a New WindowSoundCloudStitcherSubscribe on AndroidSubscribe via RSS
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

related Divernet Posts

Popular Divernet Posts

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks