A New Chapter for HMAS Brisbane After Being Transformed by Cyclone Alfred.



Australia’s renowned dive site, the HMAS Brisbane, has been transformed by the powerful swell from Cyclone Alfred, which has torn the forward superstructure off the wreck. Remarkably, the section now rests perfectly upright beside the main hull. This fortuitous alignment has created two distinct structures for divers to explore, along with a natural gutter that creates an attractive sanctuary for marine life.



This dramatic reconfiguration not only preserves the storied past of the ex-navy warship but adds a fresh chapter to its legacy. Divers will now experience the thrill of navigating between the main wreck and its detached companion, discovering hidden nooks and flourishing habitats that have quickly become a haven for marine biodiversity. The newly formed gutter is already attracting vibrant schools of fish and other sea creatures, offering a living exhibit of nature’s resilience and beauty.

“Cyclone Alfred has added to the already exciting and curious narrative of HMAS Brisbane,” said Jonny from Sunreef. “We’re just blown away by the power of the ocean and how much of the wreck was relocated, it’s really incredible and now this weather event is eternalized in the story of this already famous wreck.”



Steve Hoseck, Principal Ranger of Southern Marine Parks, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said rangers conducted an initial post-cyclone inspection of the popular dive site, located off Mooloolaba, over the weekend.



“While the majority of the wreck remains in great shape, and appears unaffected by Alfred, a large forward section of the ship has undergone a major makeover,” Mr Hoseck said.



“An entire section below the front funnel has detached and been relocated to the port side of the ship – this is an amazing demonstration of the power of the waves and water currents that were at play during the cyclone.”



Mr Hoseck said Rangers are prioritising making safe the separated areas so diving can resume as soon as possible.



“Once these works have been completed, we will open the site for guided external-only dives run by the two local dive operators.



“The next priority is a full internal inspection of the wreck to assess if additional work is required before diver entry into the wreck is deemed safe.



“This internal assessment is complex work that requires good sea conditions and could take several months to complete. Access during this time will be limited to guided dives only for safety.



“A multi-beam survey in April will give us an indication of damage to external surfaces, and will be compared to previous surveys to determine if any further twisting or warping has occurred.



“We recognise how important the ex-HMAS Brisbane site is to the local diving community and tourism industry and we are committed to getting the site safe and reopened so that visitors can experience its new creative expressions as soon as possible.



“We ask that people stay away from the site until it is deemed safe.”



“Once deemed safe, the ex-HMAS Brisbane will be an amazing dive, with new twists and unique perspectives thanks to Tropical Cyclone Alfred.”



More information on the Ex-HMAS Brisbane and the conservation park is available at: ex-HMAS Brisbane Conservation Park.