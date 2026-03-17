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Aggressor Adventures launches St Patrick’s Day Cyber Special

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Aggressor Adventures is celebrating St Patrick’s Day with a limited-time Cyber Special offering travellers the opportunity to save 15% on any 2026 adventures to participating destinations. The promotion will run for seven days from today (17 March) through 23 March, giving both consumers and resellers exclusive savings when booking through Aggressor’s online reservation platform.

The St Patrick’s Day Cyber Special applies to a wide range of Aggressor Adventures destinations, including liveaboard dive expeditions and luxury lodge experiences around the world. Guests can take advantage of the 15% discount when booking qualifying trips scheduled for travel in 2026.

“We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for travellers and our reseller partners to access our global adventures,” said Cole Watkins, Aggressor Adventures’ Director of Marketing and Advertising. “This St Patrick’s Day Cyber Special gives guests a great opportunity to save while also encouraging them to explore the convenience of our online booking platform.”

The promotion is designed to introduce more travellers and industry partners to Aggressor’s streamlined online reservation system, which allows users to browse itineraries, view availability, and secure trips quickly and easily.

Participating Destinations

Bahamas
Belize
Cayman Islands
Galapagos
Komodo, Indonesia
Raja Ampat, Indonesia
Roatan, Honduras
Thailand
Turks & Caicos
Aggressor Signature Lodge – Chiang Mai, Thailand

Bookings must be completed through Aggressor’s online reservation portal here during the promotional window. With limited booking dates and high demand for many 2026 departures, travellers are encouraged to secure their preferred destinations early.

For more information on the St Patrick’s Day Cyber Special and all Aggressor Specials, click here.

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