All Star Scuba Scene adds Ghani liveaboard to its Red Sea fleet

The acclaimed All Star Scuba Scene liveaboard is now being joined by a sister vessel in the Egyptian Red Sea, with the news that the Ghani has become part of the fleet, and will now be undergoing a few months of renovations to ensure it meets the demanding safety requirements and quality for which the Scuba Scene is renowned.

Ever since the All Star Scuba Scene began operations a few years ago, it consistently ranks among the very best liveaboards in Egypt, and is such a sterling vessel – with a top-notch crew – that it would match up well against luxury liveaboards in other parts of the world.

The Ghani will aim to replicate that same quality, safety and service, but at a slightly lower price point to make the Red Sea diving experience available to more people.