Aquanauts Grenada wins CHTA Coral Reef Tourism Stewardship Award for Outstanding Sustainable Tourism

Aquanauts Grenada has been named overall winner of the 2025 Caribbean Coral Reef Tourism Stewardship Award by the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA), in partnership with CAST (Caribbean Alliance for Sustainable Tourism) and The Nature Conservancy, recognizing the dive operator’s leadership in reef conservation, community engagement, and sustainable tourism.

Through initiatives such as Lionfish Bites & Beats and Jam & Jewelry Nights, which generate funding for the Aqua Rangers Youth Development Scholarship, Aquanauts Grenada has turned the invasive lionfish challenge in the Caribbean into opportunities for environmental education, reef protection, and community empowerment.

Thousands of lionfish have been removed from Grenadian reefs, while local youth receive hands-on training in marine stewardship, creating a model that is easily reproduced within Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

“We are deeply honoured to receive the CHTA Coral Reef Tourism Stewardship Award,” said Tiffany Geer, Co-Founder of Aquanauts Grenada. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our staff, volunteers, and partners who work tirelessly to protect Grenada’s reefs and support thriving coastal communities.”

Central to Aquanauts Grenada’s mission is the Roots-to-Reef tourism experience, which allows visitors to explore the full coastal ecosystem — from the rainforests to mangroves and seagrass beds to coral reefs — while learning how simple conservation measures create sustainable tourism and can make a real difference. Guests participate in conservation activities, engage with local communities, and experience firsthand the interconnectedness of land, sea, and people.

“We invite travellers to visit Grenada and discover why sustainable tourism matters. Explore the symbiotic relationships found within the various ecosystems on land and underwater, meet local students passionate about environmental conservation, and experience how Grenada’s community is coming together for the benefit of a sustainable future,” added Geer.

On 16 November, Aquanauts Grenada will be attending CHTA’s CHIEF Conference in Barbados to accept their Coral Reef Tourism Stewardship Award.