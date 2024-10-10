The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Black Tudor diver spotlit in history talks

Tudor salvage diver Jacques Francis features in a talk at the HDS annual conference (HDS)
The little-known story of a 16th-century black salvage diver known to have dived on Henry VIII's flagship Mary Rose and the 1546 wreck of the Sancta Maria & Sanctus Edwardus features in one of the presentations at this year's Historical Diving Society (HDS) annual conference.

The event takes place on 16 November at the headquarters of offshore projects company Subsea7 in Sutton, Surrey – and it is open not only to HDS members but to anyone with an interest in diving.

Exploring divers’ role in history, this year’s agenda spans the Middle Ages to the 20th century and takes in military diving and salvage operations.

Salvaging a gun in Cape Verde (HDS)
Eamon ‘Ginge’ Fullen’s opening talk will present a view of the Royal Navy Clearance Diving Branch through the extraordinary achievements of some of its divers, says the HDS. Its first instructors, early record-breakers, experimental diving, frogmen and port clearance divers of WW2 will all be showcased.

Terry Powell DCM, a former RN clearance diver and special forces combat swimmer, will follow this up with a personal account of his life and career in the Navy, before Martin Woodward MBE, diver and founder of the Isle of Wight’s Shipwreck Centre, presents his talk “Treasures From The Deep“.

Terry Powell will discuss his underwater experiences in the Navy (HDS)
The afternoon presentations hark back to mediaeval diving as Dr Miranda Kaufmann, an expert on Black British history and enslavement, discusses African diver Jacques Francis, who led an expedition to salvage the Mary Rose‘s guns among other exploits.

Kevin Casey is director of the Diving Museum in Gosport, which is owned and run by the HDS. He provides an insight into the current refurbishment of the establishment and its plans for a sustainable future.

The museum is housed at No 2 Battery, Gosport (HDS)
Founder-member and editor of the HDS magazine Peter Dick rounds off the day with “Button Up Your Overcoat” – a “mildly amusing” look at diving dress in mediaeval times. 

The HDS charity was formed in the UK in 1990 to preserve, protect and promote diving heritage, and today has affiliated national societies overseas.

Its conference runs from 9am to 4.30pm and tickets, which cost £40, include lunch, refreshments and parking (on request, subject to availability). Full details can be found and bookings made at the HDS site.

