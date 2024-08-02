The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Drying-out Diving Museum needs support

Some of the current exhibits at the Diving Museum in Gosport (HDS)
The Diving Museum in Gosport has been closed during 2024 for restoration of its “damp Grade II* listed building” but has ambitious plans to reopen from next June, drier and with new exhibitions.

The No 2 Battery building is on Historic England’s Heritage At Risk register, and the damp has until now restricted the museum to using only a third of the building and affected what could be safely displayed there. 

Following the work, the plan is to set up “new displays that bring the history, development and story of diving alive”, while also providing better physical access for the public, including those with disabilities. Now a new crowd-funding campaign has been launched to help pay for phase two of the initiative.

The museum is housed at No 2 Battery, Gosport (HDS)
“The GoFundMe page has been set up to raise match-funding towards the redevelopment of the Diving Museum within the newly repaired building,” says museum director Kevin Casey, who is also a trustee of charity the Historical Diving Society. 

The HDS runs the museum, which was set up in 2011, with its volunteers staffing the premises and guiding visitors during the summer months.

“The museum covers all aspects of diving: historical, military, scientific and sport,” says Casey, a former saturation diver. “Our aim is to deliver the history and contemporary story of diving for everyone from the diving specialist to the general public.

“We have raised funds towards the redevelopment from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council England, the Royal Society and other organisations but require more funding,” he says.

Diver display at the museum (HDS)
With the £833,000 initial phase of the programme covered the second phase, which is about to start but is not due to be completed before 2028, has been estimated at £1.032 million. 

In July the National Lottery Heritage Fund announced its willingness to cover some 70% of this amount, so the HDS has a match-funding target of around £330,000. Its initial GoFundMe target is for £15,000.

“We are extremely grateful to the Heritage Fund,” says HDS chair Mike O’Meara. “It is a positive endorsement of our plans for new displays and activities that allow the museum to take its place as the UK’s leading museum exploring the history of diving.

“It’s been an amazing roller-coaster ride to get this far. But we can’t stop here – we need to raise the rest of the match funding!” Donations can be made here.

