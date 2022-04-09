Boy still missing but father and French diver rescued

Two more of the four scuba divers who became separated from their boat in Malaysia on Wednesday (6 April) have been found safe, after spending some two and a half days drifting in the South China Sea. However, the teenage son of the rescued British man remains missing.

British diver Adrian Chesters, 46, and 18-year-old French woman Alexia Molina were spotted from a fishing boat at around 1am local time this morning (9 April). They were reported to have reached the southern tip of Johor state at Pengerang, close to Indonesian waters and a considerable distance south of Pulau Tokong Sanggol where they had gone missing.

The divers were handed over to marine police and taken to Pasir Gudang Hospital for treatment, but were described as being in a stable condition.

With Chesters’ 14-year-old son Nathen, a Dutch national, the only diver still missing, the air-sea search and rescue operation is now concentrated off the south-east of Johor. It is not known at which point the teenager became separated from the other divers.

The group of four had been on an Advanced Open Water Diver course led by Norwegian instructor Kristine Grodem, 35, who became separated from the others at the surface but was rescued after spending 20 hours in the sea.

Details of the unfolding incident were carried on Divernet on 7 April and 8 April.