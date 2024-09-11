Breaking news: Scuba Diver Magazine is moving to Divernet!

Since acquiring Divernet.com in 2021, RORK Media has been running two separate websites – ScubaDiverMag.com and Divernet.com – both serving the same niche audience.

After careful consideration, we have decided to merge the two platforms. This transition will happen gradually over the next two months, and we are excited to share the benefits this will bring to our community.

Why we’re merging

Managing two separate websites in the same space has stretched our resources and divided our focus. By bringing everything under one roof, we can dedicate more time and energy to providing you with an even better experience.

We’ll be able to focus on making Divernet.com the “go-to platform” for divers around the world – even more so than it already is.

What’s changing

• ScubaDiverMag.com will be phased out: All content and resources will move to Divernet.com.

• Divernet.com will grow: We’re expanding our content, resources and features to give you a richer experience.

• A smoother user experience: With all efforts on a single platform, expect faster updates, easier navigation and more relevant content.

We are excited about the future and look forward to delivering an improved Divernet.com that will become the home for all things diving, including Scuba Diver Magazine and its associated brands.

FAQs

• Will I still have access to the same content? Yes! All content from ScubaDiverMag.com will be moved to Divernet.com.

• Do I need to do anything? Just bookmark Divernet.com and stay tuned for updates.

• When will the merger be complete? Over the next month, you will notice the merger of social properties, with the final site merger taking place on 5-6 October, after which we will phase out ScubaDiverMag.com.

If you have any questions, free to contact us at: info@divernet.com