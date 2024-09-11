The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Breaking news: Scuba Diver Magazine is moving to Divernet!

Scuba Diver and Divernet websites merging

Since acquiring Divernet.com in 2021, RORK Media has been running two separate websites – ScubaDiverMag.com and Divernet.com – both serving the same niche audience.

After careful consideration, we have decided to merge the two platforms. This transition will happen gradually over the next two months, and we are excited to share the benefits this will bring to our community.

Table of contents

Why we’re merging

Managing two separate websites in the same space has stretched our resources and divided our focus. By bringing everything under one roof, we can dedicate more time and energy to providing you with an even better experience.

We’ll be able to focus on making Divernet.com the “go-to platform” for divers around the world – even more so than it already is.

What’s changing

ScubaDiverMag.com will be phased out: All content and resources will move to Divernet.com.
Divernet.com will grow: We’re expanding our content, resources and features to give you a richer experience.
• A smoother user experience: With all efforts on a single platform, expect faster updates, easier navigation and more relevant content.

We are excited about the future and look forward to delivering an improved Divernet.com that will become the home for all things diving, including Scuba Diver Magazine and its associated brands.

FAQs

• Will I still have access to the same content? Yes! All content from ScubaDiverMag.com will be moved to Divernet.com.
• Do I need to do anything? Just bookmark Divernet.com and stay tuned for updates.
• When will the merger be complete? Over the next month, you will notice the merger of social properties, with the final site merger taking place on 5-6 October, after which we will phase out ScubaDiverMag.com.

If you have any questions, free to contact us at: info@divernet.com

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@ValTaylor7 #askMark Hi Mark, I'm a newly certified diver and have 10 dives done (all on rented gear) and on a couple of dives my jaw has locked. It also happens sometimes if snorkeling for a long time so I'm wondering if this is due to weight of 2nd stage or less comfortable mouthpiece. If it's mouthpiece and I get a good one that fits me well (any recommendations?) will dive centres in general switch them when I rent gear? Thanks for any advice Val #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@ValTaylor7
#askMark Hi Mark, I’m a newly certified diver and have 10 dives done (all on rented gear) and on a couple of dives my jaw has locked. It also happens sometimes if snorkeling for a long time so I’m wondering if this is due to weight of 2nd stage or less comfortable mouthpiece. If it’s mouthpiece and I get a good one that fits me well (any recommendations?) will dive centres in general switch them when I rent gear? Thanks for any advice
Val
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
00:50 Question
01:19 Answer

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zREM4MEQ5NkI0RDExOEYy

How Do I Prevent Jaw Fatigue? #askmark #scubadiving #scuba

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169 #askmark When diving with both an AI transmitter and an SPG, with the AI transmitter using the HP port over your left shoulder so it is on the same side as your dive computer, how do you route the hose for the SPG? Is it an issue that the SPG hose is coming from the right HP port but still needs to be on the left thigh D-Ring? Or would you recommend putting your dive computer on the right hand? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169
#askmark When diving with both an AI transmitter and an SPG, with the AI transmitter using the HP port over your left shoulder so it is on the same side as your dive computer, how do you route the hose for the SPG? Is it an issue that the SPG hose is coming from the right HP port but still needs to be on the left thigh D-Ring? Or would you recommend putting your dive computer on the right hand?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41RTFEM0JFNjc4MDNBMzA5

Can I Fit a Transmitter on the Far Side of My Dive Computer? #AskMark @lyudmilbozadzhiev5169

This week on the podcast, James Bond has donated limited edition motorcycles to the RNLI, The British Sub Aqua Club is asking divers to prepare to clean our oceans in September. And apparently, all of us are extreme sportsters as scuba diving ranks number one in a poll ranking extreme sports people would like to try but, don't think they'll ever get to try

https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/

This week on the podcast, James Bond has donated limited edition motorcycles to the RNLI, The British Sub Aqua Club is asking divers to prepare to clean our oceans in September. And apparently, all of us are extreme sportsters as scuba diving ranks number one in a poll ranking extreme sports people would like to try but, don’t think they’ll ever get to try


https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/


https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled-displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/
https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GNEUwNzhEMDZFMDNDQTM1

Scuba Voted #1 On Extreme Sports List #scuba #news #podcast

