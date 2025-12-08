Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort & Spa named ‘World’s Leading Dive Resort’ at 2025 World Travel Awards

At a gala dinner in Bahrain on 6 December, Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort & Spa was named ‘World’s Leading Dive Resort’ at the 2025 World Travel Awards, the travel industry’s most-prestigious global honours programmme. This award recognises the resort’s exceptional commitment to luxury, sustainability, and marine conservation in one of the world’s most-biodiverse underwater environments.

Located within Indonesia’s renowned Bunaken National Marine Park, Bunaken Oasis has become synonymous with five-star diving experiences that balance indulgence and environmental responsibility. The resort offers guests a bespoke diving experience — combining state-of-the-are facilities, personalised service, and access to over 90 world-class dive sites, while non-divers, who account for about a third of guest numbers, are offered a captivating choice of land-based activities.

“We are truly honoured to be recognized as the World’s Leading Dive Resort,” said Elaine Wallace, British owner of Bunaken Oasis. “It’s a testament to our incredible team, our loyal guests, and our mission to provide luxury with a conscience — combining five-star comfort with a genuine commitment to protecting Bunaken’s extraordinary underwater world.”

Nestled on the tranquil southern shore of Bunaken Island, the boutique resort offers just 12 luxurious cottages overlooking the sea, a state-of-the-art dive centre, and a custom-built dive fleet designed to ensure the highest levels of safety, comfort, and environmental responsibility. The resort is also celebrated for its sustainability initiatives, including on-site water purification and blackwater waste management.

Bunaken Oasis Dive Resort & Spa distinguishes itself through a range of ethically-driven initiatives, including university scholarships for the relatives of team members, comprehensive training programmes to give local youngsters the opportunity to begin their careers as qualified dive guides, and a wide range of community support programmes managed through the Oasis Foundation.

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, recognise excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Winners are chosen through votes cast by travel professionals and the public worldwide.

“Winning this award affirms our belief that sustainable tourism and world-class luxury can — and must — go hand in hand,” added Elaine. “We dedicate this achievement to our guests and team members who share our passion for Bunaken and its spectacular marine life.”