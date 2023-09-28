Filipino divers destroy Chinese barrier

Philippine Coast Guard freedivers have removed a 300m floating barrier positioned by China’s own Coast Guard to stop Filipinos’ boats accessing a traditional fishing ground in the South China Sea.

Acting on the orders of Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who condemned China’s installation of the barrier as a violation of international law and his country’s sovereign rights, the divers removed buoyed rope and net blocking the entrance to the Scarborough Shoal lagoon in a “special operation” reported on 25 September.

The traditional fishing area is surrounded by shallow coral reef that lies within the Philippines exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The zone was upheld by a 2016 international arbitration ruling but China has refused to recognise the judgment.

China Coast Guard boat deploys water cannon (Philippine Coast Guard)

When four China Coast Guard vessels laid the barrier last week they ordered more than 50 Philippines fishing-boats waiting to enter the lagoon to disperse – which was when a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources (BFAR) patrol vessel arrived and a stand-off occurred.

The Philippine Coast Guard stated that it was “committed to upholding international law, safeguarding the welfare of Filipino fisherfolk and protecting the rights of the Philippines in its territorial waters”, while the Chinese foreign ministry restated that the area was Chinese territory and that its sovereignty was “indisputable”.

China is disputing the South China Sea corridor with the Philippines and other nations including Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan. The USA has said that it would support the Philippines if it should come under attack in the area.

‘Massive’ coral harvesting

Elsewhere in the Philippines EEZ, underwater photographs taken by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) navy divers have revealed that Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea have been left bare of coral. This follows what AFP Western Command (WESCOM) has described as “massive harvesting” by Chinese maritime militia vessels.

Coral rubble in shallow water recorded by navy divers at Rozul Reef (AFP)

When the boats left Rozul for another reef weeks later, the AFP carried out the underwater survey in co-ordination with scientists to assess the extent of the damage. It was said to reveal a marine ecosystem with “minimal to no signs of life”. Corals appeared to have been raised and processed before rubble was dumped back on the seabed.

Chinese vessels recorded in the Philippines EEZ over the summer (Philippine Coast Guard)

The alleged plundering, in an area about 150 nautical miles from Palawan, was thought to have begun as early as July, when large numbers of Chinese vessels converged there, according to WESCOM.

The Philippine Navy is to increase its presence in the EEZ combined with Coast Guard and BFAR patrols to prevent a reoccurrence, though it has admitted to having insufficient resources to cover the entire area.

Devastation on Rozul Reef (AFP)

“The increased presence of Chinese fishing vessels raises concerns regarding the potential implications for Philippines’ maritime security, fisheries conservation, territorial integrity and preservation of the marine environment,” stated WESCOM. “These activities have been a source of tension in the West Philippine Sea and have contributed to instability in the region.”

