Kick-starts for ocean-conservation projects

The 2023 Youth Ocean Conservation Summit is being held at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, Florida on 16 September, and anyone around the world aged 11 to 22 is invited to participate in the sessions online if not in person.

The annual event is designed to equip participants with the knowledge, tools and funding needed to launch “solutions-oriented” ocean-conservation projects in their own communities.

Registration for those wishing to attend virtually remains open until the day before the event and costs US $5.

Anyone able to attend in person has to register by 10 September. Live attendance costs US $25 and includes lunch, session materials and a limited-edition YOCS shirt designed by marine-life artist Wyland.

In the UK, meanwhile, charity Sea-Changers has announced a new round of applications for its marine-conservation project grants of between £500 and £2,500, with the closing date 30 September.

To be awarded funding the projects need to be designed to tackle the root causes of marine-conservation threats and challenges; add to the body of knowledge about these threats and challenges; and/or prevent or reduce negative impacts on coastal and marine environments or species. Find out more about the fund and how to apply on the Sea-Changers site.

Another UK-based though more global charity, the Ocean Conservation Trust, is also keen to share out cash, through the international grants programme it has been running for the past two decades.

Based at Plymouth's National Marine Aquarium, the OCT says it has reopened applications for small grants to organisations or individuals that deliver conservation projects designed to contribute towards a healthy ocean, whether the initiatives are research, educational or community-based. Applicants are invited to download the grant guidelines.

