>
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Sea-sponges hid shocking thermal secret

Follow Divernet on Google News
CCR diver Clark Sherman collects sponges for the new global-warming study (Clark Sherman)
CCR diver Clark Sherman collects sponges for the new global-warming study (Clark Sherman)

Scuba divers have recovered deep-lying sponges containing data likely to escalate concerns about the rate of global-warming.

Scientific analysis of the skeletons of these long-lived sponges, retrieved from as deep as 90m, has revealed that the rate of global warming has already increased by 0.5°C more than had been previously estimated. If the team’s findings are generally accepted, they raise the present level from 1.2°C to 1.7°C.

The collaboration between researchers from the University of Western Australia (UWA), Indiana State University and University of Puerto Rico indicates that industrial-era warming was already underway by the mid-1860s. This is more than 70 years earlier than had been previously suggested by what the team regard as the unreliable recordings of sea-surface temperatures made from ships.

Technical divers from the University of Puerto Rico using closed-circuit rebreathers collected specimens of an ancient lineage of calcifying sponge, Ceratoporella nicholsoni, near the islands of Puerto Rico and St Croix in the Caribbean. Some of the sponges dated back as far as the early 1700s.  

Sponges reflected eruptions

These coralline sclerosponges are found in the lower part of the Ocean Mixed Layer (OML), which is between 33 and 91m deep and is where heat is exchanged between the atmosphere and the ocean.

The deepest part of the OML tends to remain thermally inert, providing a more stable, representative record of upper surface ocean temperatures than the highly variable upper layer – and that thermal history is recorded by the sponges living in that low-light environment.

Some specimens of Ceratoporella nicholsoni sponges dated back 300 years (Clark Sherman)
Some specimens of Ceratoporella nicholsoni sponges dated back 300 years (Clark Sherman)

In the centuries over which the sponges can grow, they store strontium and calcium in a ratio that relates directly to the sea temperature of the time.

To illustrate their reliability, the scientists say they were able to detect in the sponge data a series of historic volcanic eruptions that occurred in Indonesia, Iceland, Nicaragua and elsewhere in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, causing sudden temperature drops.

According to the research, the combined average of surface ocean and land warming was under-estimated mainly during the 19th century, when recording temperatures from ships was still limited.

“So rather than the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimate of average global temperatures having increased by 1.2° by 2020, temperatures were in fact already 1.7° above pre-industrial levels,” said lead author of the study Emeritus Prof Malcolm McCulloch of UWA’s Oceans Graduate School.

‘Major challenge'

Last year was extreme in terms of weather events, with record-breaking global warming that, according to the new research, almost reached the 2°C limit specified in the Paris Agreement.

“If current rates of emissions continue, average global temperature will certainly pass 2° by the late 2020s and be more than 2.5° above pre-industrial levels by 2050,” says Prof McCulloch. 

“Keeping global warming to no more than 2° is now the major challenge, making it even more urgent to halve emissions by early 2030, and certainly no later than 2040.” The sponge study is published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Also on Divernet: Secret upwardly mobile life of sponges, Divers discover new purple & green sponges, First self-lit sponges identified, Sponges: Glue of the reef, Viruses bow to killer sponges

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
How To Replace a BCD Inflator #scuba #howto #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 01:05 Beforehand 03:32 Method

How To Replace a BCD Inflator #scuba #howto
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
01:05 Beforehand
03:32 Method

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41MjA2QjlEREM3NTE0RkJG

How To Replace a BCD Inflator #scuba #howto

https://seacsub.com https://b2b.seacsub.com/single-product.php?pc=0420034 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

https://seacsub.com
https://b2b.seacsub.com/single-product.php?pc=0420034

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MkJFNUMzMTJDNkVFQjEy

SEAC Smart BCD Unboxing Review #scuba #review #bcd

https://masterliveaboards.com https://masterliveaboards.com/maldives/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

https://masterliveaboards.com
https://masterliveaboards.com/maldives/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MkQ0RjUwRTlGMUU4N0ZG

Maldives Master Liveaboard Itineraries #scuba #maldives

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x