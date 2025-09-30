Tahiti Coral Conservation: Reef Warriors On A Mission To Protect The Coral Reef

The Island of Tahiti and it’s close partner of Mo’orea, located in the South Pacific, is home to one of the world’s healthiest, most colourful coral reef systems. This is due in large part to the investment of time and resources by local communities committed to Tahiti coral conservation, preserving their beauty and function as a cornerstone of life in The Islands of Tahiti.

The importance of preserving coral reefs is a global concern. Coral reefs are essential parts of ecosystems, providing oxygen, marine habitat, food security, and coastal protection, and face threats from increased ocean temperatures, acidification, pollution, and overfishing.

Below are several local organisations dedicated to conserving and protecting the destination’s exceptional coral reefs across the islands:

Coral Gardeners – Moorea and Ahé

Coral Gardeners started as a dream of an island boy who believed he could change the world, one coral at a time.

In less than six years, Titouan Bernicot brought the organization that started in a corner of his bedroom to a multidisciplinary team of more than 30 members determined to revolutionise ocean conservation and create a global movement to save the world’s coral reefs, through restoration efforts, community awareness, innovation and science development with its in-house CG Labs.

In 2022, Coral Gardeners planted 15,225 nursery grown corals from 20 different species, covering almost one soccer field of reef surface, reaching a total of 30,980 outplants since their founding in 2017.

Tahiti Coral Conservation with Coral Gardeners

Their most noteworthy innovation of 2022 was the launch of the beta version of their iOS ReefAPP, which the gardeners use to track all the coral data live on their phones while still underwater, significantly reducing their efforts in data intake while improving the efficiency and standardization of their monitoring. The initial efforts took place on the island of Moorea, a short ferry ride from the island of Tahiti.

In 2023, they added a new coral garden on the island of Ahe, with a goal to start a coral restoration project with the local community by upcycling abandoned pearl farms to preserve the lagoon. While Ahe provides ideal conditions to harvest oysters and the world-renowned Tahitian cultured pearls, some farms have stopped their activities in recent years, which has left debris in the ocean – such as old fishing lines, nets, and even some sheet metal.

With the help of the islanders, the Coral Gardeners team was able to replant more than 2,000 healthy corals on damaged parts of the reef, which they had previously cleaned from rubbish.

Coral Garden Restoration Biorock Programme – Taha’a and Bora Bora

Pearl Resorts of Tahiti has teamed up with Espace Bleu to run the Coral Garden Restoration Biorock Programme at Le Taha’a Island Resort & Spa and Le Bora Bora Beach Resort & Spa. The Biorock technique accelerates coral growth and recovery by using low-voltage electrical currents powered by solar energy to promote mineral accretion. Once corals are mature in the Biorock structures, they are transplanted into damaged reef areas to rebuild coral gardens.

In 2024–2025, the programme expanded its restoration efforts to cover more extensive reef zones in Bora Bora and Taha’a, planting several hundred Biorock-grown coral fragments. Guest education programmes have also been implemented, with resort visitors able to learn about coral reef ecosystems, and participate in guided snorkelling tours over restored reef patches. Pearl Resorts’ environmental charter, P.R.O.T.E.C.T (Eco-Caring Together), ensures that the Biorock work is complemented by waste reduction, biodiversity protection, and sustainable practices across its properties.

Te Mana O Te Moana – Tahiti

Since its founding in 2004, Te Mana o Te Moana remains a vital force in marine conservation in French Polynesia. The association, now based at the Intercontinental Tahiti Resort & Spa in Faa’a (moved in June 2023 after 19 years in Moorea) runs a Sea Turtle Care Centre, performs scientific research, and promotes education and environmental awareness.

Turtle Conservations with Te Mana O Te Moana

They conduct interactive public programmes, guided tours of their rehabilitation lagoons, and outreach to schools, with more than 130,000 children educated about marine issues. The centre cares for hundreds of injured or at-risk sea turtles annually, while monitoring marine mammal presence, organizing coral garden installations and restoring environmental health through plastic waste clean ups and habitat protection.

Tetiaroa Society – Tetiaroa

Tetiaroa Society is active and vigorously engaged in research, conservation, and education aimed at restoring and safeguarding both terrestrial and marine ecosystems on Tetiaroa Atoll. They manage the Tetiaroa Atoll Restoration Program (TARP), which includes projects such as invasive rat removal, fish and crustacean replenishment, and a Biocode Project aiming to inventory non-microbial species of reef ecosystems.

In recent quarters, they have also published fieldwork on the atoll, advanced marine coral reef health programmes (“Corals: Ecosystem of the Decade”), and launched the Restoring Balance and Building Climate Resilience effort, focusing on restoring lagoon habitats, seabird populations, and using traditional knowledge alongside science. With strong partnerships including The Brando Resort, local communities, and global collaborators, Tetiaroa Society is striving to make the atoll a model for sustainability.

Frequently Asked Questions

