Diver dies in Stornoway Harbour

A 38-year-old commercial diver has died in unexplained circumstances after being recovered injured from the water in Stornoway Harbour on the Isle of Lewis, the biggest island in the Outer Hebrides.
Stornoway Coastguard received an emergency call from within the harbour area at 6.21pm on 31 August, according to the Press & Journal, and sent out a rescue team. Meanwhile Stornoway RNLI picked up the diver.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police Scotland reported being called at around 7.15pm. The Coastguard rescue team rushed the man to Western Isles Hospital about a mile away, but he was pronounced dead on the way.
The police are investigating the death, which they are treating as unexplained, and will submit a report to the Procurator Fiscal.
According to the BBC, the incident occurred at the Stornoway Deep Water Terminal project site and involved a diver employed by a sub-contractor of civil engineering company McLaughlin & Harvey
Advertisement
A new facility is being constructed at the harbour site, designed to establish Stornoway as the only port in north-western Scotland capable of accommodating large vessels, including cruise ships. Because the incident appears to have involved a commercial diver the Health & Safety Executive has been informed.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behaviour or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behaviour or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.