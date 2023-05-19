Diver missing in Orkney named

A scuba diver who went missing south of the Orkney Islands on Tuesday (16 May) has been named as 64-year-old Grant Wright, from the Moray area of Scotland.

A major search and rescue operation was carried out following an alert at around 8.25pm that the diver had gone missing south-east of Swona. The uninhabited private island lies in Pentland Firth, which separates Orkney from mainland Scotland.

Co-ordinating the operation, HM Coastguard sent three helicopters from Sumburgh, Stornaway and Inverness, an aircraft from Humberside and rescue teams from Kirkwall, St Margaret's Hope, Dunoon and Scrabster, while RNLI lifeboats were dispatched from Longhope, Wick, Thurso and Stromness.

A number of private vessels also took part in the search for Wright but, following a 22-hour search, the Coastguard called off the operation.

Also on Divernet: Behind the scenes at the RNLI HQ