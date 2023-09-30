Diver missing in Scapa Flow

Missing diver: Coastguard helicopter Sumburgh (HM Coastguard)
Coastguard helicopter Sumburgh (HM Coastguard)
A scuba diver went missing in Scapa Flow, Orkney on the morning of Thursday, 28 September, but the search and rescue operation was stood down that night.

The Coastguard had responded when alerted at around 11.10am that the unnamed diver had not returned to his dive-boat. Its helicopters from Inverness, Stromness and Sumburgh and rescue teams from Kirkwall, Hoy and Stromness were joined by RNLI teams from Stromness and Longhope, while vessels in the area were asked to assist with the search.  

The operation was called off at around 9.30pm, several hours after nightfall. Police Scotland, which said that it had been made aware of the incident at around 2pm, is now handling the investigation.

