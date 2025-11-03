Magazine Subscriptions
Divers celebrate 25th anniversary by saying ‘I do’ – again…

anniversary
Underwater anniversary celebrations

On 21 October, Eric and Shelley Wong renewed their wedding vows during a week-long adventure on the Cayman Aggressor IV – well, technically, they said their ‘I do’s’ under the liveaboard!

As it was their 25th wedding anniversary, they wanted to make it memorable, and so the plan was dreamt up to do the renewal underwater.

Nine of their scuba-diving friends were able to make the trip to join the festivities, and several of the crew were able to capture video and photographs, while Captain Josh led the renewal ceremony.

anniversary
Eric and Shelley ‘saying’ I do underwater
anniversary
Anniversary renewal sealed with a kiss
anniversary
Eric and Shelley even dressed the part

