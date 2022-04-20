Divers escape Red Sea liveaboard blaze

Red Sea liveaboard Scuba Scene
Red Sea liveaboard Scuba Scene

Red Sea diving liveaboard Scuba Scene has been gutted by a fire that broke out soon after its departure from Hurghada – but according to reports from Egypt all guests and crew were evacuated unharmed, and taken ashore to safety.

The 43m steel-hulled vessel had been scheduled to begin a one-week Red Sea trip on a “Northern & Tiran” itinerary on Monday, 18 April.

One of the divers aboard told diving website Scubaverse that the fire appeared to have started in Scuba Scene’s engine-room, and described as “fantastic” the crew’s response as they mustered the guests and evacuated them on the boat’s two speedboats. The divers had been taken to a hotel in Hurghada.

‘Most rigorous safety standards in the Red Sea'

Launched in 2011, the four-deck Scuba Scene was built to accommodate up to 26 divers in nine twin cabins and four suites. It was operated by technical diver and instructor Ahmed Fadel and marine biologist and shark diver Elke Bojanowski, both of whom hosted Scuba Scene diving safaris.

Their emphasis on the liveaboard’s compliance with “the most rigorous safety standards in the Red Sea” would appear to have paid off in terms of the reported safe evacuation of everyone on board during the emergency. 

Scuba Scene’s safety specification included life-jackets, three life-rafts, fire-extinguishers in every cabin, saloon, kitchen, engine-room and all public areas, a fire-fighting and alarm system and smoke-detectors throughout.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Divernet Posts

Diver Magazine Relaunch

Diver magazine needs YOU!

Are you still lamenting the demise of Diver magazine? Well now you can help resurrect an icon as we seek to bring back the magazine

Australian diver Trent Williams

Australian scuba activist dies on dive

A dedicated scuba diver, marine-biology educator and environmental campaigner from Victoria in south-eastern Australia has died while on a local recreational dive. Trent Williams, 47,

a deepwater coral in the Canyons MPA

Bottom-trawling banned in 4 UK MPAs

Bottom-trawling, dredging and other harmful activities are to be banned in four of the UK’s offshore Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) from 13 June, in what

Follow Divernet on Social Media

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.