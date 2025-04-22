Donations doubled for the Shark Trust

The Shark Trust is excited to announce that for one week only (from today until 29 April), all donations, large or small, will be doubled in the Big Give Green Match Fund.

The Shark Trust is hoping to raise £10,000, which will be doubled to £20,000, and this will go towards their Community Engagement Programme. The Shark Trust works globally to tackle the threats that sharks, skates and rays face, and through the Community Engagement Programme, the organisation can increase the public knowledge of sharks and the threats that they face and build a community that can get involved in shark conservation.

This will provide communities and equip future generations with the tools and knowledge they need to make positive change for sharks.

Shark Trust Patron, Monty Halls commented: “Cousteau called sharks the ‘splendid savage of the sea', and even through the more-benign lens of modern shark interactions, it remains a good description. The reefs I dived 30 years ago teemed with sharks, the perfect result of 450 million years of evolution. Today, those same reefs are silent, the blue water empty of those elegant shadows. But hope remains that if one generation has created such devastation, so the next can reverse the damage that has been done. The Shark Trust are at the forefront of that fight.”