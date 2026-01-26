DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2025 Winners

DivePhotoGuide (DPG) is proud to announce the winners of the DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2025. The contest invited submissions to nine image categories and one video category, and more than 2,000 entries were received from underwater photographers and filmmakers from around the world.



This year’s overall winner is Yuka Takahashi (opening shot), who topped the Wide Angle category with her breathtaking image of two humpback whales swimming side by side in synchronicity. Captured while snorkeling off the island of Mo’orea in French Polynesia, the winning image earns the Japanese photographer the prestigious title “DPG Grand Master 2025.”



The winners of the other categories are: Sunbong Jung (Macro), Chris Gug (Traditional), Karyll Gonzalez (Unrestricted), Anton Sorokin (Over-Under), James Ferrara (Conservation), Francesco Visintin (Cold Water), Manuel Wüthrich (Compact), Tom Shlesinger (Portfolio), and Fabien Michenet (Short Film). Congratulations to all the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners, as well as the Honorable Mentions.



We would like to thank this year’s hard-working judges—Nicolas Remy, Jennifer Hayes, Álvaro Herrero (Mekan), Jill Heinerth, Aaron Wong, and Kate Jonker—who pored over hundreds of short-listed photos in private before getting together to select the winners and runners-up during an hours-long virtual meeting. We would also like to offer a very special thanks to our generous sponsors for contributing an amazing pool of trip and gear prizes.



The organizers are pleased to announce that 15 percent of entry proceeds will once again be donated to marine conservation efforts.

Macro Winner Sunbong Jung

Traditional Winner Chris Gug

Unrestricted Winner Karyll Gonzalez

Over-Under Winner Anton Sorokin

Conservation Winner James Ferrara

Cold Water Winner Francesco Visintin

Compact Winner Manuel Wüthrich

Portfolio Winner Tom Shlesinger

Wide Angel and Overall Winner Yuka Takahashi